Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The English Football League has agreed to look at the disparity over Boxing Day fixtures affecting Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United after a plea from an Owls fan.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday haven’t had a game at home the day after Christmas for almost a decade now, whilst their city rivals, United, have had home ties whenever they’d played on the same date every year since 2015 - a postponed game against Wigan Athletic - with their last away fixture on December 26th coming in 2014.

The Owls were meant to be at home in December 2021 before the game was postponed due to Covid-19 infections, and it’s been back to Boxing Day away days ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, after a letter to the league from an aggrieved Wednesday supporter, Alan Hurndall, the EFL has seemingly admitted that there is an imbalance, that Wednesday’s sequence of away Boxing Day games is high, and that it ‘will be looked at and resolved for the 2025/26 season’.

In his email to the EFL, which he has sent to The Star, the Owls season ticket holder wrote, "I write as a season ticket holder at Sheffield Wednesday and through my alliance I suppose I indirectly help to contribute both emotionally and financially to the League.

“I wonder if I could request that the EFL acts to right an unfair wrong against my club. For the last NINE seasons we have been forced to play away on Boxing Day. As I’m sure you are aware there are dates on the calendar that supporters always look out for when the fixtures are published. The first and last matches of the season of course, and then the holidays - Easter, Christmas, Bank Holidays and New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of these, the most treasured date is the hope of a home fixture on Boxing Day. Clubs are assured of a bumper gate and a lively atmosphere during the festive season. But for away fans it can be tiresome. Getting up early after the Christmas celebrations, travelling long distances with a possible hangover and having to negotiate a truncated Christmas public transport system.

“I don’t know enough about the fixtures system to comment, but if it’s random to have a home Boxing Day fixture we have lost nine times in a row. The odds of that are well over 100-1. Surely a fairer system is to alternate?"

In response, the EFL’s fan engagement department told Turndall, “I can confirm the League were aware of the imbalance of Boxing Day fixtures over a number of seasons between paired Clubs in South Yorkshire. While acknowledging your frustration, it is important to note that there are a number of complexities involved in fixture compilation, and the League will work with all Clubs to seek a final schedule that is fair across the length of the season.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a number of seasons, a variety of matters (increased pairings, broadcast selections, congested fixture lists) have impacted on the EFL’s ability to ‘remix’ the fixture lists as much as would have been preferred. Once pairings are determined (these can be with Clubs in the same and/or different divisions) there are several knock-on implications with how fixtures are balanced throughout the season.

“In the South Yorkshire policing area, there are a number of date requests for certain Clubs to be away from home – e.g. due to Sheffield 10k event / Sheffield Half Marathon / Freshers Week, which not only have an effect on those sections of the season, but also in linked sections of the season.

“There is no doubt, however, that the sequence of away Boxing Day games for Sheffield Wednesday is high, and while it has ultimately been an unintended consequence of achieving an overall solution, this is something that will be looked at and resolved for the 2025/26 season.”

Hurndall admits that he was pleased to see how fast his grievances were taken on board, and is now hoping that - as suggested - Hillsborough might see a Boxing Day game for the first time 2015 after Christmas 2026...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Star, “I’m impressed at how quickly the EFL acted after I pointed out the unfairness. It looks like we’ll be driving home for Christmas. I’m looking forward to going to Hillsborough on Boxing Day and shall take some mince pies to celebrate.”