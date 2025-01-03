Watford v Sheffield United injury news as 6 out and 3 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Blades are down in Hertfordshire for their second EFL Championship game of 2025.

Sheffield United are on their travels again as they face Watford at Vicarage Road in the EFL Championship.

The Blades must pick themselves up from their 2-1 defeat to Sunderland on Wednesday. Sunderland are now only two points behind United, and are outside of the automatic promotion places albeit on goal difference.

Festive football has taken its toll on clubs across the Championship with only a couple of days rest for players. Sheffield United have had to navigate through the fixtures without some of their key players. With only Thursday and Friday to train before heading down to Hertfordshire, it hasn't given much time for players to return from injury. Here, The Star looks at the injury news from both camps.

The experienced defender could be back in contention despite not featuring since October as a result of a hamstring injury. | Getty Images

Watford team news

Kevin Keben and Tom Dele-Bashiru are both unavailable for the hosts, but latter is making progress. Back in November, Keben had to undergo surgery on his knee, and his manager believed he could be out for as long as two months. Dele-Bashiru hasn't played since mid-October because of a knee injury, but has taken part in training again, so he can't be too far off a return.

Imran Louza didn't play against QPR on Wednesday, but is fit again to play. Angelo Ogbonna could potentially make a return to the pitch. Ogbonna hasn't played since mid-October when he suffered a hamstring injury, but Tom Cleverley has opened the door for him to feature. The 36-year-old has been an unused substitute in three of the last four matches.

Speaking to the Watford Observer about Ogbonna, Cleverley said: "“It’s always difficult when someone misses 10 or 12 weeks with a hamstring injury like Angelo has.

“You don’t want to throw them back in.

“He’s trained for the last two weeks and he’s looking in good condition, and he’s a big player to be selected in the next game.

“Angelo is a live contender to be selected from the start tomorrow.”

Out: Kevin Keben, and Tom Dele-Bashiru

Sheffield United have been without their top scorer Tyrese Campbell for over a week.

Sheffield United team news

Harry Souttar's season is over after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Boxing Day defeat to Burnley. He has returned to parent club Leicester City for treatment.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Vini Souza and top scorer Tyrese Campbell were all absent from the defeat to Sunderland on new year's day. Souza made an appearance on Boxing Day having recovered from a hamstring injury, but lasted just 45 minutes. Rak-Sakyi suffered his injury in the win at Cardiff, whilst Campbell has now missed six games.

Speaking to The Star about when the trio could return, Wilder said: "It won't be at Sunderland, we'll see what happens at Watford [at the weekend] and if not, it will definitely be Norwich."

Oliver Arblaster like Souttar is out for the season. He ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Steel City Derby win over Sheffield Wednesday in November, and will play no part in the remainder of the campaign. Femi Seriki has been missing for the last six games with a calf complaint.

Sai Sachdev is out for the season after suffering a serious leg injury whilst playing for the under-21s against Wolves in September. Sachdev had made an appearance in two first-team games in August.

Out: Oliver Arblaster, Femi Siriki, Harry Souttar, and Sai Sachdev. Doubt: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Vini Souza, and Tyrese Campbell.