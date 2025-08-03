The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones actor was born in Handsworth, Sheffield, in 1959, and attended Brook Comprehensive School as a boy.

He looked set to follow his father Brian into the steel industry, working at his dad’s fabrication company while studying welding one day a week at Rotherham College, before he got the bug for acting.

Who knows what would have happened had he not enrolled on a drama course while at college?

Perhaps he’d be running his father’s business in Sheffield and would still be a regular at the area’s pubs, shops and takeaways. Maybe he’d even have joined the local sword dancing group.

It’s many years since the TV and movie star, who has also starred in GoldenEye, Sharpe, and When Saturday Comes, among other roles on the big and small screen, left Sheffield.

But this retro photo gallery show the streets on which he grew up as they looked when he was a boy during the 60s and 70s.

It shows the youth club he might have attended, the schools, pubs and shops of the time, and some of the biggest businesses back then.

The nostalgic pictures also show how the area was changing back then, with Sheffield Parkway roundabout seen under construction in 1974.

Handsworth could be about to change radically, with controversial plans for 1,700 new homes on the green belt in the S13 area.

Sean Bean recently spoke out against the proposals, calling them ‘draconian’ and warning they disproportionately affect working-class communities.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you of Sheffield during the 60s and 70s? Let us know in the comments section.

Butchers Handsworth Road, Sheffield, looking towards St. Mary C. of E. Church, in March 1961, with Leslie C. Gray butchers on the left

The White Rose pub, Handsworth Road, Sheffield, in June 1968

Handsworth Primary School, Handsworth Primary School, Fitzalan Road, Sheffield, in May 1971