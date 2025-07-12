Exclusive:Sean Bean: Actor slams S13 green belt housing plans saying “the council see us as second-class citizens”
The famous actor, raised in Handsworth, has expressed his concern over proposals to build on the green belt in the S13 area, calling them ‘draconian’ and warning they disproportionately affect working-class communities.
In a heartfelt letter seen by The Star, the Sheffield-born star paid tribute to local campaigner Sapphire McCarthy, who led a passionate fight against the development before her recent passing.
Sapphire was a key figure in the S13 Greenbelt Group, which has vocally opposed the council’s proposals to build on green spaces in Handsworth and surrounding areas.
Sean Bean wrote: “I was in touch with Sapphire McCarthy, who I’m sure you are aware sadly passed away recently after leading a valiant and impassioned campaign for the S13 group - against this draconian decision to practically obliterate the character and nature of our area.”
The actor, best known for roles in Game of Thrones, Sharpe, and The Lord of the Rings, went on to say he strongly believes the plans unfairly target Handsworth and other working-class neighbourhoods, while more affluent areas appear to be spared.
“It seems like this working-class community and its surrounding areas has been specifically targeted,” he said.
“Whilst other more affluent, genteel areas on the other side of Sheffield have escaped lightly.”
He continued: “The council see us as second-class citizens who will just have to put up with it.
“That‘s pretty shocking and casts a dark shadow of apparent prejudice on the city planners and representatives."
The proud Sheffielder spoke with emotion about his childhood in Handsworth and the impact the area had on his life and career.
“Handsworth was my childhood home, my playground. Its woods and fields, its natural beauty were cherished and treasured by us all,” he said.
The actor credited the inspiration of growing up in a close-knit community surrounded by nature as the foundation of his later success.
“It was the structure and inspiration that guided me to a life of opportunity and, along with its brilliant and generous community, gave me the chance to pursue a career I never thought possible,” he said.
He ended his letter with a plea to city leaders to reconsider the plans before irrevocable damage is done to the area.
“Please don’t deny the new generations of Handsworth the same opportunity I had,” the actor wrote.
“Please reconsider these plans and proposals and stop this unnecessary marring of our area and its landscape.”
