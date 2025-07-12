Hollywood actor Sean Bean, from Sheffield, has joined the fight against controversial plans for 1,700 new homes to be built on green belt land where he grew up.

The famous actor, raised in Handsworth, has expressed his concern over proposals to build on the green belt in the S13 area, calling them ‘draconian’ and warning they disproportionately affect working-class communities.

Sean Bean has joined the fight against green belt housing in the S13 area | NW

In a heartfelt letter seen by The Star, the Sheffield-born star paid tribute to local campaigner Sapphire McCarthy, who led a passionate fight against the development before her recent passing.

Sapphire was a key figure in the S13 Greenbelt Group, which has vocally opposed the council’s proposals to build on green spaces in Handsworth and surrounding areas.

Residents are up in arms over plans for hundreds of greenbelt houses near their homes in S13

Sean Bean wrote: “I was in touch with Sapphire McCarthy, who I’m sure you are aware sadly passed away recently after leading a valiant and impassioned campaign for the S13 group - against this draconian decision to practically obliterate the character and nature of our area.”

Sapphire McCarthy bought her Handsworth home because of the "dream view," which is now threatened by green belt housing plans. She led the fight against the controversial plans before her sudden passing a few weeks ago

The actor, best known for roles in Game of Thrones, Sharpe, and The Lord of the Rings, went on to say he strongly believes the plans unfairly target Handsworth and other working-class neighbourhoods, while more affluent areas appear to be spared.

“It seems like this working-class community and its surrounding areas has been specifically targeted,” he said.

“Whilst other more affluent, genteel areas on the other side of Sheffield have escaped lightly.”

He continued: “The council see us as second-class citizens who will just have to put up with it.

“That‘s pretty shocking and casts a dark shadow of apparent prejudice on the city planners and representatives."

The proud Sheffielder spoke with emotion about his childhood in Handsworth and the impact the area had on his life and career.

“Handsworth was my childhood home, my playground. Its woods and fields, its natural beauty were cherished and treasured by us all,” he said.

The actor credited the inspiration of growing up in a close-knit community surrounded by nature as the foundation of his later success.

“It was the structure and inspiration that guided me to a life of opportunity and, along with its brilliant and generous community, gave me the chance to pursue a career I never thought possible,” he said.

He ended his letter with a plea to city leaders to reconsider the plans before irrevocable damage is done to the area.

“Please don’t deny the new generations of Handsworth the same opportunity I had,” the actor wrote.

“Please reconsider these plans and proposals and stop this unnecessary marring of our area and its landscape.”