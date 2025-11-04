Some of the city’s most famous thoroughfares are barely recognisable in these fascinating pictures taken more than six decades ago.
The Moor, Fargate, West Street, Penistone Road and the Wicker are just some of Sheffield’s best-known roads featured in this retro photo gallery.
Even where the buildings are the same, the shops, pubs, restaurants and other businesses occupying them have changed considerably since the early 60s.
The Goodwin Fountain, the forgotten Moorhead Subway and the Wicker Picture Palace are among the lost landmarks you might remember.
And how many of you recall the old Castlefolds wholesale market on Broad Street, Sheffield?
What are your memories of life in Sheffield during the 1960s? If you’re after more Sheffield nostalgia, you might enjoy this look back at the late 60s in the city.