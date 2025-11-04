Some of the city’s most famous thoroughfares are barely recognisable in these fascinating pictures taken more than six decades ago.

The Moor, Fargate, West Street, Penistone Road and the Wicker are just some of Sheffield’s best-known roads featured in this retro photo gallery.

Even where the buildings are the same, the shops, pubs, restaurants and other businesses occupying them have changed considerably since the early 60s.

The Goodwin Fountain, the forgotten Moorhead Subway and the Wicker Picture Palace are among the lost landmarks you might remember.

And how many of you recall the old Castlefolds wholesale market on Broad Street, Sheffield?

West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962, showing businesses including Ariston Tobacconists, Billy's, and Marjorie Dalton

Main Street, Woodhouse, Sheffield, pictured in June 1963

The Moor, Sheffield, pictured in around 1960, before the rebuilding was complete. The tramlines remain, but only buses are now on view.