Sheffield retro: 28 nostalgic photos show how different city's streets looked back in the early 60s

Published 4th Nov 2025, 06:45 GMT

These photos will take you on a nostalgic tour of Sheffield’s streets as they looked in the early 60s.

Some of the city’s most famous thoroughfares are barely recognisable in these fascinating pictures taken more than six decades ago.

The Moor, Fargate, West Street, Penistone Road and the Wicker are just some of Sheffield’s best-known roads featured in this retro photo gallery.

Even where the buildings are the same, the shops, pubs, restaurants and other businesses occupying them have changed considerably since the early 60s.

The Goodwin Fountain, the forgotten Moorhead Subway and the Wicker Picture Palace are among the lost landmarks you might remember.

And how many of you recall the old Castlefolds wholesale market on Broad Street, Sheffield?

What are your memories of life in Sheffield during the 1960s? If you’re after more Sheffield nostalgia, you might enjoy this look back at the late 60s in the city.

West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962, showing businesses including Ariston Tobacconists, Billy's, and Marjorie Dalton

1. West Street

West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962, showing businesses including Ariston Tobacconists, Billy's, and Marjorie Dalton | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Main Street, Woodhouse, Sheffield, pictured in June 1963

2. Woodhouse

Main Street, Woodhouse, Sheffield, pictured in June 1963 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Moor, Sheffield, pictured in around 1960, before the rebuilding was complete. The tramlines remain, but only buses are now on view.

3. The Moor

The Moor, Sheffield, pictured in around 1960, before the rebuilding was complete. The tramlines remain, but only buses are now on view. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, in 1963

4. Leppings Lane

Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, in 1963 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

