Sheffield retro 60s: 29 fascinating photos to bring back memories of city in the late 1960s

These photos capture the last days of the swinging 60s, before the hippy era gave way to the decade of disco and glam rock.

They show life across Sheffield back then, from its parks and playgrounds to pubs, clubs and the bustling city centre.

Lost landmarks including the Hole in the Road and Furnival Square subways, the Goodwin Fountain, and Castle Market are all pictured in this retro photo gallery.

The fascinating black and white images show shops on Fargate, The Moor, West Street and other major Sheffield roads during the late 1960s, with Woolworths and Sugg Sport among the lost businesses pictured.

Do these photos from 1967, 1968 and 1969 bring back any memories for you?

Christmas illuminations on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in November 1969

1. Christmas lights

Christmas illuminations on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in November 1969

Pupils in the infants class at Dobcroft Primary School, Millhouses, Sheffield, in January 1969

2. Horsing around

Pupils in the infants class at Dobcroft Primary School, Millhouses, Sheffield, in January 1969

Sheffield's Peace Gardens in May 1969

3. Peace Gardens

Sheffield's Peace Gardens in May 1969

Glossop Road Swimming Baths pictured in July 1969, with a net in place to catch falling pieces of the crumbling roof

4. Glossop Road pool

Glossop Road Swimming Baths pictured in July 1969, with a net in place to catch falling pieces of the crumbling roof

