They show life across Sheffield back then, from its parks and playgrounds to pubs, clubs and the bustling city centre.

Lost landmarks including the Hole in the Road and Furnival Square subways, the Goodwin Fountain, and Castle Market are all pictured in this retro photo gallery.

The fascinating black and white images show shops on Fargate, The Moor, West Street and other major Sheffield roads during the late 1960s, with Woolworths and Sugg Sport among the lost businesses pictured.

Do these photos from 1967, 1968 and 1969 bring back any memories for you?

1 . Christmas lights Christmas illuminations on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in November 1969

2 . Horsing around Pupils in the infants class at Dobcroft Primary School, Millhouses, Sheffield, in January 1969

3 . Peace Gardens Sheffield's Peace Gardens in May 1969