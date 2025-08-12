Sheffield retro: 17 photos to bring back memories of Meadowhall in the late 90s, including TV show filming

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 12th Aug 2025, 16:47 BST

Meadowhall changed the face of shopping in Sheffield when it opened in 1990, and it is still going strong 35 years later.

These retro photos take you back to the late 90s, showing shoppers, workers and stores there at the end of the last millennium.

You can see the Oasis dining quarter as it used to look, a famous TV personality filming his latest series at Meadowhall, and shoppers admiring the Christmas lights.

Meadowhall cost £400 million to build and attracted 20 million customers in its first year.

Many shops have come and gone since then, with Debenhams and Sainsbury’s among the big casualties, and Frasers and Sports Direct two of the biggest recent arrivals.

What do you think of how Meadowhall has changed over the years, and do you prefer to shop there or in Sheffield city centre?

The Christmas lights at Meadowhall shopping centre are switched on in 1997

1. Christmas lights

The Christmas lights at Meadowhall shopping centre are switched on in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Sharon Clark, winner of a competition in The Star, is seen getting her makeover from Andrea Twidale-Smith at the Body Shop, High Street, Meadowhall, in 1997

2. Body shop makeover

Sharon Clark, winner of a competition in The Star, is seen getting her makeover from Andrea Twidale-Smith at the Body Shop, High Street, Meadowhall, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Victoria Lumbley and Jordan Quinton, both aged seven, are seen testing out the toys at the Toymaster toy store in Meadowhall in 1997

3. Dream job

Victoria Lumbley and Jordan Quinton, both aged seven, are seen testing out the toys at the Toymaster toy store in Meadowhall in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Prizewinners Matt, Carol, Adam, Elaine and Simon model their new gear outside the Free Spirit clothes store at Meadowhall shopping centre in the late 90s

4. 90s fashion

Prizewinners Matt, Carol, Adam, Elaine and Simon model their new gear outside the Free Spirit clothes store at Meadowhall shopping centre in the late 90s | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MeadowhallSheffieldMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgiaBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice