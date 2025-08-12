These retro photos take you back to the late 90s, showing shoppers, workers and stores there at the end of the last millennium.

You can see the Oasis dining quarter as it used to look, a famous TV personality filming his latest series at Meadowhall, and shoppers admiring the Christmas lights.

Meadowhall cost £400 million to build and attracted 20 million customers in its first year.

What do you think of how Meadowhall has changed over the years, and do you prefer to shop there or in Sheffield city centre?

1 . Christmas lights The Christmas lights at Meadowhall shopping centre are switched on in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

2 . Body shop makeover Sharon Clark, winner of a competition in The Star, is seen getting her makeover from Andrea Twidale-Smith at the Body Shop, High Street, Meadowhall, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

3 . Dream job Victoria Lumbley and Jordan Quinton, both aged seven, are seen testing out the toys at the Toymaster toy store in Meadowhall in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell