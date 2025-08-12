These retro photos take you back to the late 90s, showing shoppers, workers and stores there at the end of the last millennium.
You can see the Oasis dining quarter as it used to look, a famous TV personality filming his latest series at Meadowhall, and shoppers admiring the Christmas lights.
Meadowhall cost £400 million to build and attracted 20 million customers in its first year.
Many shops have come and gone since then, with Debenhams and Sainsbury’s among the big casualties, and Frasers and Sports Direct two of the biggest recent arrivals.
What do you think of how Meadowhall has changed over the years, and do you prefer to shop there or in Sheffield city centre?