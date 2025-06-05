Ranmoor is where the Monty Python star-turned travel writer and documentary maker Michael Palin was born and grew up.
It is where the bona fide national treasure made his first public performance, giving a reading as a boy at St John’s Church, which, with its steepling 190ft spire, is one of the city’s most prominent landmarks.
Ranmoor is one of Sheffield’s most tight-knit neighbourhoods too, with a 2023 study rating Endcliffe & Ranmoor as the best place in the city for community links.
These nostalgic photos take you back through the history of the pretty Sheffield suburb, from the late 19th century right up to the end of the 20th century.
This retro photo gallery shows how the area’s streets have changed over time, including the shops that have come and gone, and the pubs which are the heartbeat of the community.
All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
Do these photos bring back any memories for you?
