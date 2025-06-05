Ranmoor is where the Monty Python star-turned travel writer and documentary maker Michael Palin was born and grew up.

It is where the bona fide national treasure made his first public performance, giving a reading as a boy at St John’s Church, which, with its steepling 190ft spire, is one of the city’s most prominent landmarks.

These nostalgic photos take you back through the history of the pretty Sheffield suburb, from the late 19th century right up to the end of the 20th century.

This retro photo gallery shows how the area’s streets have changed over time, including the shops that have come and gone, and the pubs which are the heartbeat of the community.

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Ranmoor Inn The Ranmoor Inn, at the junction of Fulwood Road and Ranmoor Road, Sheffield, pictured some time between 1851 and 1899 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Ranmoor Inn The Rising Sun pub, Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, pictured in 1890, with Nethergreen School (also known as Ranmoor School) in the background | Picture Sheffield/G. Bagshaw and Sons Photo: Picture Sheffield/G. Bagshaw and Sons Photo Sales

3 . Bull's Head The Bull's Head Hotel, Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, pictured some time between 1851 and 1899 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales