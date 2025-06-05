Sheffield retro: 19 photos looking back through time at tight-knit suburb where Monty Python star was born

It’s one of Sheffield’s most desirable neighbourhoods, home to the city’s tallest parish church spire and the birthplace of a towering figure in British comedy.

Ranmoor is where the Monty Python star-turned travel writer and documentary maker Michael Palin was born and grew up.

It is where the bona fide national treasure made his first public performance, giving a reading as a boy at St John’s Church, which, with its steepling 190ft spire, is one of the city’s most prominent landmarks.

Ranmoor is one of Sheffield’s most tight-knit neighbourhoods too, with a 2023 study rating Endcliffe & Ranmoor as the best place in the city for community links.

These nostalgic photos take you back through the history of the pretty Sheffield suburb, from the late 19th century right up to the end of the 20th century.

This retro photo gallery shows how the area’s streets have changed over time, including the shops that have come and gone, and the pubs which are the heartbeat of the community.

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you?

The Ranmoor Inn, at the junction of Fulwood Road and Ranmoor Road, Sheffield, pictured some time between 1851 and 1899

1. Ranmoor Inn

The Ranmoor Inn, at the junction of Fulwood Road and Ranmoor Road, Sheffield, pictured some time between 1851 and 1899 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Rising Sun pub, Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, pictured in 1890, with Nethergreen School (also known as Ranmoor School) in the background

2. Ranmoor Inn

The Rising Sun pub, Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, pictured in 1890, with Nethergreen School (also known as Ranmoor School) in the background | Picture Sheffield/G. Bagshaw and Sons Photo: Picture Sheffield/G. Bagshaw and Sons

The Bull's Head Hotel, Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, pictured some time between 1851 and 1899

3. Bull's Head

The Bull's Head Hotel, Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, pictured some time between 1851 and 1899 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Shops on Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, pictured some time between 1900 and 1919, including Ranmoor Post Office and William Henry Broughton, grocer

4. Fulwood Road shops

Shops on Fulwood Road, Ranmoor, Sheffield, pictured some time between 1900 and 1919, including Ranmoor Post Office and William Henry Broughton, grocer | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

