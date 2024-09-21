But how do you measure what makes up a strong community? Is it the cafes and local groups, the pubs and places of worship, or some more nebulous quality which is hard to put your finger on?

The Community Needs Index was created to identify the areas of Britain with the worst community and civic infrastructure, the greatest number of people experiencing isolation and the lowest levels of participation in community life.

It was compiled by combining a series of 28 ‘indicators’ to give an overall score for each area, with a higher score indicating a greater level of community need and a lower one indicating that area is better connected and has better community facilities.

The latest scores were compiled by the Oxford Consultants for Social Inclusion (OCSI) and Local Trust in 2023, and the data has been shared via the Sheffield Local Insights webpage.

Sheffield overall has a community needs score of 75.49, which is higher than the England-wide figure of 64.42 and that in several other big cities including Leeds (59.85), Manchester (68.89) and Birmingham (69.94).

Unsurprisingly, the scores within the city vary considerably, from less than 20 in some areas to nearly 200 in others.

There’s also a strong correlation between a neighbourhood’s wealth and its community needs rating, with the wealthiest areas tending to have a lower score.

Below are the 14 areas of Sheffield with the lowest community needs score, based on the latest figures.

Do you agree with the findings? What do you think of the community where you live?

1 . Springvale & Steel Bank Springvale & Steel Bank has a score of 43.99 on the Community Needs Index. That's the 14th lowest in Sheffield.

2 . Norton & Norton Lees Norton & Norton Lees has a score of 43.21 on the Community Needs Index. That's the 13th lowest in Sheffield.

3 . Sandygate & Crosspool Sandygate & Crosspool has a score of 37.15 on the Community Needs Index. That's the 12th lowest in Sheffield.

4 . Crookes Crookes has a score of 31.13 on the Community Needs Index. That's the 11th lowest in Sheffield.