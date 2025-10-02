Sheffield retro: 30 of the best photos capturing 90s and noughties fun on party central West Street

Life is never quiet on Sheffield’s most famous party street.

West Street is the hub of Sheffield’s nightlife, with its array of pubs, bars, restaurants and clubs.

This retro photo gallery takes you back in time along this famous thoroughfare to the 90s and noughties.

It captures nights out at much-loved venues past and present, including the Rat & Parrot, Flares, Varsity, Muse, Takapuna, BrB, The Bedroom and the Hallamshire Hotel.

Landlords, bar staff and restaurateurs are also seen at other popular establishments of the day, such as Tequila restaurant, Sahib Indian Restaurant and Cafe Bar Continental.

Pictured too are lost shops, including the much-mourned Sinclairs department store and the old Blackwells book shop, along with notable characters like a poem-penning barber.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories for you of epic nights out on West Street?

If you’re after more 90s nostalgia, you might enjoy this retro photo gallery looking back at popular pub landlords from the era, and their punters.

Clayton King, Bobby Arther, Sarah Minger and Hannah Miller celebrating at the Varsity on West Street after finishing their university exams in 2003

1. Varsity

Clayton King, Bobby Arther, Sarah Minger and Hannah Miller celebrating at the Varsity on West Street after finishing their university exams in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Dave Humphries (left), head Brewer, and Andy Phelan, assistant brewer, both holding a pint of Dogbolter Ale at the Foundry & Firkin Brewery on West Street, Sheffield, after it was chosen to feature in Britain's biggest beer festival in London in 1999

2. Foundry & Firkin Brewery

Dave Humphries (left), head Brewer, and Andy Phelan, assistant brewer, both holding a pint of Dogbolter Ale at the Foundry & Firkin Brewery on West Street, Sheffield, after it was chosen to feature in Britain's biggest beer festival in London in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The newly refurbished Hallamshire Hotel, on West Street, Sheffield, in 1998. Behind the bar are bar staff Pamela Mitchel and Darren Rosdale, assistant manager Peter Findlay, and landlord Andrew Parkinson. On the other side of the bar is customer Richard Hough, of CAMRA.

3. Hallamshire Hotel

The newly refurbished Hallamshire Hotel, on West Street, Sheffield, in 1998. Behind the bar are bar staff Pamela Mitchel and Darren Rosdale, assistant manager Peter Findlay, and landlord Andrew Parkinson. On the other side of the bar is customer Richard Hough, of CAMRA. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Mike Waistell

Liz Purey, Mary Cuff, Rachel Pebblestone and Julia Hardcastle, who all study sports therapy at Sheffield College, on a night out at the Varsity, West Street, in 2003

4. Varsity night out

Liz Purey, Mary Cuff, Rachel Pebblestone and Julia Hardcastle, who all study sports therapy at Sheffield College, on a night out at the Varsity, West Street, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

