West Street is the hub of Sheffield’s nightlife, with its array of pubs, bars, restaurants and clubs.
This retro photo gallery takes you back in time along this famous thoroughfare to the 90s and noughties.
It captures nights out at much-loved venues past and present, including the Rat & Parrot, Flares, Varsity, Muse, Takapuna, BrB, The Bedroom and the Hallamshire Hotel.
Landlords, bar staff and restaurateurs are also seen at other popular establishments of the day, such as Tequila restaurant, Sahib Indian Restaurant and Cafe Bar Continental.
Pictured too are lost shops, including the much-mourned Sinclairs department store and the old Blackwells book shop, along with notable characters like a poem-penning barber.
Do these photos bring back any happy memories for you of epic nights out on West Street?
If you’re after more 90s nostalgia, you might enjoy this retro photo gallery looking back at popular pub landlords from the era, and their punters.