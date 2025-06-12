They show many of the city’s most popular pubs back then, and the characters running them.
Among them is the iconic Stonehouse pub on Church Street, famed for its unique interior with a cobbled courtyard surrounded by mock olde worlde shop fronts.
Also pictured in this retro photo gallery is the bizarrely named Floozy and Firkin pub in Woodseats, which caused quite the stir when its name was changed.
The landlords and landladies featured include an ex-Sheffield United player who went into the pub trade after hanging up his boots.
How many of these pubs have you frequented and which of those we have lost would you most like to see resurrected?
