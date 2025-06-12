Sheffield retro: 21 fantastic photos capturing popular 90s pubs, their landlords and punters

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 06:45 BST

These photos will transport you back into the heart of pub life in Sheffield during the 90s.

They show many of the city’s most popular pubs back then, and the characters running them.

Among them is the iconic Stonehouse pub on Church Street, famed for its unique interior with a cobbled courtyard surrounded by mock olde worlde shop fronts.

Also pictured in this retro photo gallery is the bizarrely named Floozy and Firkin pub in Woodseats, which caused quite the stir when its name was changed.

The landlords and landladies featured include an ex-Sheffield United player who went into the pub trade after hanging up his boots.

How many of these pubs have you frequented and which of those we have lost would you most like to see resurrected?

Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Jim and Linda Elliott at the Cherry Tree pub, Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield, in 1997

1. Cherry Tree

Jim and Linda Elliott at the Cherry Tree pub, Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Stuart Hastings

Paul Clarke behind the bar at The Cossack pub, Howard Street, Sheffield, in 1997

2. The Cossack

Paul Clarke behind the bar at The Cossack pub, Howard Street, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Stuart Hastings

Melanie Shepherd promoting the opening of the Floozy and Firkin pub on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, in 1996

3. Floozy and Firkin

Melanie Shepherd promoting the opening of the Floozy and Firkin pub on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, in 1996 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Paul Ibberson

Landlord Martin Hague at The Hallamshire Hotel pub, West Street, Sheffield, in 1997

4. Hallamshire

Landlord Martin Hague at The Hallamshire Hotel pub, West Street, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Barry Richardson

