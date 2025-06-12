They show many of the city’s most popular pubs back then, and the characters running them.

Among them is the iconic Stonehouse pub on Church Street, famed for its unique interior with a cobbled courtyard surrounded by mock olde worlde shop fronts.

Also pictured in this retro photo gallery is the bizarrely named Floozy and Firkin pub in Woodseats, which caused quite the stir when its name was changed.

The landlords and landladies featured include an ex-Sheffield United player who went into the pub trade after hanging up his boots.

How many of these pubs have you frequented and which of those we have lost would you most like to see resurrected?

1 . Cherry Tree Jim and Linda Elliott at the Cherry Tree pub, Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Stuart Hastings Photo Sales

2 . The Cossack Paul Clarke behind the bar at The Cossack pub, Howard Street, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Stuart Hastings Photo Sales

3 . Floozy and Firkin Melanie Shepherd promoting the opening of the Floozy and Firkin pub on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, in 1996 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Paul Ibberson Photo Sales