How well do you remember the early noughties?

These photos capturing revellers at some of Sheffield’s most popular club nights of the time will take you back to those heady days when the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Busted, Girls Aloud and 50 Cent were riding high in the charts.

The nostalgic images will transport you to the dancefloors at several of the city’s most-missed nightclubs from that decade, including Kingdom, the Republic and Brighton Beach.

Revellers can also be seen dancing the night away at many more lost club nights, including The Fuzz Club, Pop Tarts, Vegas, Bed, Climax and Dabble, as well as at The Leadmill, which has stood the test of time.

How many of these noughties club nights do you remember and do you recognise any of the faces pictured?

1 . Kingdom Kathryn, Jemma and Laura at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield city centre in 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . The Leadmill Clayton James and Caroline Bates at The Leadmill, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . The Fuzz Club Cassandra Nightingale and Emma Brichell at The Fuzz Club at Sheffield University's union building in 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales