The noughties were a decade of great change in Sheffield.

The Winter Garden and the Millennium Gallery both opened in the city centre, while other landmarks disappeared.

The Tinsley cooling towers were demolished in 2008, as was the short-lived Sheffield City Airport, with the famous Gatecrasher nightclub burning down the year before and the 'wedding cake' register office extension getting torn down in 2004.

In 2007, meanwhile, extensive flooding caused huge damage and tragically claimed two lives.

These pictures capture everyday life in Sheffield during the decade, including popular pubs, nightclubs and restaurants, many of which have since been lost.

Our retro photo gallery features a number of sporting heroes including Ian Botham and Jessica Ennis before she became an Olympic legend.

Elsewhere, HMV staff are pictured celebrating a huge windfall, a school reunion is held to mark the end of an era, Fargate is shown looking very different and market traders are seen hard at work in Sheffield city centre.

Wetherspoons beer festival Pictured at the Wetherspoons pub on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, where staff were dressed as fairies and pixies for their beer festival. Seen LtoR are, Daniel Wong, Eugene O'Callaghan, Emma Parkinson, Craig Kitchen, and Claire Price. November 2001

King Edward VII School reunion The final reunion at King Edward VII School, Crosspool. Former pupils are pictured outside the old school entrance, with the new building in the background, with former headteacher Russell Sharrock in the centre, in 2001

Paolo Nutini Paolo Nutini performs at Virgin on Fargate, Sheffield, in July 2006