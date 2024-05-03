From Parson Cross to Gleadless Valley, these photos capture life on Sheffield’s estates during the 1960s and 70s.
A man rests with his dog on a bench beside a pretty boating lake, in one image, while in another youngsters can be seen cycling past immaculately maintained lawns.
Elsewhere, in these black and white photos, washing flutters in the breeze and a crane towers over a new housing block under construction.
Schools, pubs and shops can be seen in these photos from estates around the city, including in Jordanthorpe, Greenhill, Shiregreen, Firth Park and High Green.
Many of the sights are no longer but some of the housing estates which were newly constructed or being built at the time are still home to thriving communities all these years later.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.