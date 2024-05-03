From Parson Cross to Gleadless Valley, these photos capture life on Sheffield’s estates during the 1960s and 70s.

A man rests with his dog on a bench beside a pretty boating lake, in one image, while in another youngsters can be seen cycling past immaculately maintained lawns.

Elsewhere, in these black and white photos, washing flutters in the breeze and a crane towers over a new housing block under construction.

Schools, pubs and shops can be seen in these photos from estates around the city, including in Jordanthorpe, Greenhill, Shiregreen, Firth Park and High Green.

Many of the sights are no longer but some of the housing estates which were newly constructed or being built at the time are still home to thriving communities all these years later.

1 . Batemoor Close Batemoor Close, on the Batemoor estate, Jordanthorpe, in August 1965 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Gleadless Valley Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in 1963, showing Blackstock Road, Bankwood Road and Plowright Way Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Winn Gardens Winn Gardens estate, Middlewood, in 1965, with Clay Wheels Rolling Mills in the background Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales