From Parson Cross to Gleadless Valley, these photos capture life on Sheffield’s estates during the 1960s and 70s.

A man rests with his dog on a bench beside a pretty boating lake, in one image, while in another youngsters can be seen cycling past immaculately maintained lawns.

Elsewhere, in these black and white photos, washing flutters in the breeze and a crane towers over a new housing block under construction.

Schools, pubs and shops can be seen in these photos from estates around the city, including in Jordanthorpe, Greenhill, Shiregreen, Firth Park and High Green.

Many of the sights are no longer but some of the housing estates which were newly constructed or being built at the time are still home to thriving communities all these years later.

Batemoor Close, on the Batemoor estate, Jordanthorpe, in August 1965

1. Batemoor Close

Batemoor Close, on the Batemoor estate, Jordanthorpe, in August 1965 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in 1963, showing Blackstock Road, Bankwood Road and Plowright Way

2. Gleadless Valley

Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, in 1963, showing Blackstock Road, Bankwood Road and Plowright Way Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Winn Gardens estate, Middlewood, in 1965, with Clay Wheels Rolling Mills in the background

3. Winn Gardens

Winn Gardens estate, Middlewood, in 1965, with Clay Wheels Rolling Mills in the background Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Atlantic Way, Greenhill, Sheffield, in 1964

4. Atlantic Way

Atlantic Way, Greenhill, Sheffield, in 1964 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

