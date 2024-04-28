Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the amazing moment that wild deer were spotted playing on the streets of a Sheffield city estate.

The beautiful animals surprised onlookers by turning up on the street at Parson Cross early this morning, just as residents on the estate were waking up.

The video was filmed by a Star reader, called Dan, on Wheata Road. It shows one of the deer appear to come out from a gateway outside a property on the street, and onto the pavement, before speeding up and galloping off along the footway.

Two deer on Wheata Road, Parson Cross. Photo: Dan

Dan also took pictures, which show two deer together on the same road.

He said he saw the animals at around 8.30am today.

He said he was surprised to see the animals, usually associated with the countryside rather than Sheffield’s estates

He said: “I got in my truck and looked in my mirrors, and saw two objects stood in the road.”

The British Deer Society says the species most regularly encountered in built-up areas tend to be roe or muntjac deer.

Both are small and generally solitary and are often content to live in close proximity to humans as they remain relatively undisturbed and have appropriate food and cover available.