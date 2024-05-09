Sheffield retro: 11 photos of Supertram build in the 1990s including filling the Hole in the Road

By David Walsh
Published 9th May 2024, 07:49 BST

Who can recall the years of disruption and the protests from businesses blocked by building work?

Sheffield’s Supertram is a huge asset to the city, offering smooth, spacious and swift and public transport.

Thousands use the network every year, while many more wish it ran through their neighbourhood or reached destinations important to them.

Last month, South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard took control promising investment and expansion. So a new line to, for example, the Hallamshire Hospital just might happen.

But before we get all giddy, who remembers when the tracks were laid in the 1990s? Who can recall the years of disruption, the protests from businesses blocked by building work and the loss of the Hole in the Road?

Have a look at our gallery of fascinating pictures of Supertram under construction.

Supertram makes its first entry into the city centre arriving on a proving journey over the new bow string bridge into Commercial Street, 5th November 1993

1. Bow string bridge

Supertram makes its first entry into the city centre arriving on a proving journey over the new bow string bridge into Commercial Street, 5th November 1993 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

This image from 1993 shows the iconic Park Square Bridge, also known as the Supertram Bridge, under construction - and the impact on traffic below.

2. Park Square Bridge

This image from 1993 shows the iconic Park Square Bridge, also known as the Supertram Bridge, under construction - and the impact on traffic below.

Supertram brought immense upheaval, especially to Hillsborough. Vera Waller whose family have had businesses in Hillsborough since 1902, stages a protest.

3. Tram gates protest

Supertram brought immense upheaval, especially to Hillsborough. Vera Waller whose family have had businesses in Hillsborough since 1902, stages a protest.

Photograph taken during the laying of the supertram tracks at Hillsborough corner - submitted by Ted Smith

4. Hillsborough Corner

Photograph taken during the laying of the supertram tracks at Hillsborough corner - submitted by Ted Smith Photo: Ted Smith

