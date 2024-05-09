Sheffield’s Supertram is a huge asset to the city, offering smooth, spacious and swift and public transport.
Thousands use the network every year, while many more wish it ran through their neighbourhood or reached destinations important to them.
Last month, South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard took control promising investment and expansion. So a new line to, for example, the Hallamshire Hospital just might happen.
But before we get all giddy, who remembers when the tracks were laid in the 1990s? Who can recall the years of disruption, the protests from businesses blocked by building work and the loss of the Hole in the Road?
Have a look at our gallery of fascinating pictures of Supertram under construction.
