Sheffield’s Supertram is a huge asset to the city, offering smooth, spacious and swift and public transport.

Thousands use the network every year, while many more wish it ran through their neighbourhood or reached destinations important to them.

But before we get all giddy, who remembers when the tracks were laid in the 1990s? Who can recall the years of disruption, the protests from businesses blocked by building work and the loss of the Hole in the Road?

Have a look at our gallery of fascinating pictures of Supertram under construction.

1 . Bow string bridge Supertram makes its first entry into the city centre arriving on a proving journey over the new bow string bridge into Commercial Street, 5th November 1993

2 . Park Square Bridge This image from 1993 shows the iconic Park Square Bridge, also known as the Supertram Bridge, under construction - and the impact on traffic below.

3 . Tram gates protest Supertram brought immense upheaval, especially to Hillsborough. Vera Waller whose family have had businesses in Hillsborough since 1902, stages a protest.