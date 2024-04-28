Supertram expansion: Where new routes should run - and the problems it could face
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Supertram is popular, back under public control and primed for expansion, says the mayor of South Yorkshire - but where to?
Oliver Coppard is exploring routes to Stocksbridge and Chesterfield ‘with potential for more, such as connecting to hospitals’.
So we asked readers what they thought, and well over 500 responded with a mix of serious, cynical and silly suggestions.
Supertram offers a smooth running, swift service but on a limited network, certainly compared to the old days - or not so old, the last trams were only removed in 1960.
But laying new track is frighteningly expensive and hugely disruptive. Those with a long memory remember a near revolt in Hillsborough as Supertram construction works dragged on. And Mr Coppard himself has cautioned that a new track to the Northern General Hospital could cost £500m, making it, sadly, highly unlikely, ever.
Despite that, this is what readers think:
Jane Ibbotson echoed many when she said: “Hospitals of course, which would have made sense in the first place, such rubbish planning right from the start. Even now after all these years of Supertram I still can't get my head around it!”
Stuart Burton agreed: “To the hospitals - parking is a nightmare at both - especially the Northern General.”
Others suggested Stocksbridge for three reasons. An existing goods train line links the town with the city centre and could be used by tram-trains. The bus service isn’t very good, according to some and there are lots of developments taking place en-route, including hundreds of homes on the former Oughtibridge Paper Mill site.
Helen Grant said: “Stocksbridge definitely. We desperately need more transport links. There's a lot of new stuff being built here and between here and Hillsborough and the area is being invested in so it would make sense.”
Emma Green added: “Stocksbridge, we need something. It’s only got three buses and only two go to Sheffield town centre.”
Others were more ambitious, several suggested Doncaster Airport, which is 24 miles away - and currently closed.
Julie Doubleday suggested a big loop: “Up the Penistone Road to Grenoside, Burncross and High Green, with a loop round Chapeltown and Ecclesfield then back on to the Penistone Road.”
But Philip Levick focused on the disruption.
“You can’t imagine how much work was done before a tram track was even laid. All utilities had to be diverted or renewed so there would be no interference to the tramlines once they were in place.”
Julie Marshall agreed: “It's too much disruption. I remember the chaos it caused in 90's. It would be worse now.”
Sean Green had a suggestion: “Many years ago my gran said to me that they should just have overhead cables and run trolley buses. A lot easier to install and extend.” Matt Abbott led the cynics: “Got to keep having these surveys so the council can decide how to waste our money.”
Patrick Byrne: “Three other boroughs paid for something they never got, sorry, my bad, it got to Parkgate and what a carry on that turned out to be.”
Jon Holding led the jokers: “Leeds or Manchester so we could get to some decent shops.”
And Martin Horton proved brevity is the soul of wit, saying simply: “Spain.”
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is canvassing views on how the Supertram can be improved and where it should prioritise expansion. A survey is open until April 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.