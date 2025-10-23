Sheffield’s Old Town Hall is up for auction with a guide price of £500,000.

The Grade II listed building between Castle Green and Waingate is in the Mark Jenkinson auction on November 26.

The listing states it was formerly the city’s town hall and law courts and dates back to 1808. It has been disused for 30 years.

The Old Town Hall is up for auction in November. | Mark Jenkinson

And it is ‘suitable for a variety of uses subject to planning permission’.

The building is owned by businessman Gary Ata who bought it in 2021 for £600,000.

He registered a business called The Court House Apartments (Sheffield) Ltd, giving an indication of a possible use.

But the Friends of the Old Town Hall claim no maintenance or repair work has taken place during his tenure and it could cost millions to restore.

The guide price is an indication of the seller's current minimum acceptable price at auction.