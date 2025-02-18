Sheffield retro: 24 fabulous photos to bring back memories of popular Bed and Music Factory nightclubs

Shoppers scanning the shelves at one of Sheffield’s most unique-looking supermarkets might be unaware of its past as a famous nightspot.

The ornate facade of the Budgens on the corner of London Road and Boston Road, just outside the city centre, is the only clue today to its fascinating former life.

The building started out as the 1,250-seat Lansdowne cinema, which opened in 1914 and closed in 1940 after being hit in a German air raid.

Having briefly become a Marks & Spencer, it began a new era in December 1954 as the Locarno ballroom.

In the late 60s it became Tiffany’s and it has had many other names too, including Vickers, The Palais and Clubgeneration.

This retro photo gallery focuses on two of its later guises, as nightclubs called Bed and The Music Factory in the noughties and nineties respectively.

The Music Factory opened in 1994 and enjoyed four riotous years, which included hosting one of the country’s most popular dance nights, Love To Be, before shutting in 1998.

After a brief spell as Clubgeneration, it was transformed into Bed nightclub, which opened in spectacular style in March 2000.

The Human League’s Philip Oakey, and Dean Honer, from the All Seeing I, were among the celebrity guests on the launch night.

Bed enjoyed a few successful years as a hotspot for garage, RnB and hip hop, before closing in 2004.

These photos show revellers on the dance floor, including a Coronation Street actor; DJs spinning the tracks; and clubbers queueing outside, at both Bed and The Music Factory.

Do these pictures from The Star’s archives bring back any memories for you?

Revellers at the re-opening of The Music Factory nightclub, on London Road, Sheffield, in 1996

1. Re-opening

Revellers at the re-opening of The Music Factory nightclub, on London Road, Sheffield, in 1996 | National World Photo: Paul Ibberson

Rich and Liz at Bed nightclub, on London Road, Sheffield, in July 2003

2. Laughs

Rich and Liz at Bed nightclub, on London Road, Sheffield, in July 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Opening night at The Music Factory nightclub, on London Road, Sheffield, on May 15, 1994

3. Arms in the air

Opening night at The Music Factory nightclub, on London Road, Sheffield, on May 15, 1994 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Revellers at The Music Factory nightclub, in what was the Locarno ballroom on London Road, Sheffield

4. Happy days

Revellers at The Music Factory nightclub, in what was the Locarno ballroom on London Road, Sheffield | National World Photo: National World

