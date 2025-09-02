From churches to pubs, nightclubs and sports venues, many notable landmarks across the city have been consumed by flames.

This retro photo gallery looks back at those sites, showing them before and after the fires struck.

Most of these landmarks were so badly damaged that they had to be demolished, while in other cases the charred shell was left standing, open to the elements.

The fires that destroyed these buildings include the largest ever peacetime conflagration in Sheffield, which broke out beside the railway tracks more than a century ago.

These nostalgic images show the lost landmarks inside and out, revealing the beautiful architecture and stunning interiors that are sadly no longer.

How many of these old landmarks do you remember?

Greystones Picture Palace The old Greystones Picture Palace pictured in 1982, when it was operating as a picture palace. It was destroyed by fire that year and demolished. The 700-capacity picture palace had opened in July 1914 and closed in August 1968, before the venue reopened as a bingo hall | Picture Sheffield/Richard Ward

Classic Cinema The Classic Cinema, on Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, in November 1982. It originally opened as The Electra Palace in February 1911. It was badly damaged by fire on November 24, 1984, and was later demolished. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Heeley Green Picture House Potters Snooker Club, Gleadless Road, which was formerly The Heeley Green Picture House, is seen here in June 1990. The venue opened in April 1920, was used as a theatre in the 1930s, closed as a cinema in 1962 and became a bingo hall before it was converted into a snooker club. The building was destroyed by fire in 2004. | Picture Sheffield