Sheffield’s top rated hairdressers and salons to book ahead of Valentine’s Day

These are top rated hairdressers and salons in Sheffield, according to Google reviews.

With Valentine’s Day approaching in a few weeks, everyone wants to look their best for their special someone on the most romantic day of the year. Sheffield is home to many hairdressers and beauty specialists, so the possibilities for finding a style that compliments your appearance are endless.

But finding a hairdresser ahead of Valentine’s Day can be a bit more challenging as it is a busy time of year for many salons so it is important to book an appointment as soon as possible to ensure you get a date and time that works for you.

From a salon right in the heart of the city centre to the one in your local neighbourhood, highly skilled hair stylists can be found across Sheffield but with so many to choose from, finding the one you love can present a bit of a minefield. So, what better way to help you decide than finding out what other customers thought of the place?

WIth that in mind, we’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdressers and salons with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.

Top 7 hairdressers and salons in Sheffield

The Hair Salon

Rating: 5 out of 5 - 236 reviews

Location: 43 – 45 Worrall Rd, Wadsley, Sheffield S6 4BA

Review: "Prices are reasonably good and tea and coffee is asked every 20 mins."

Book on The Hair Salon website .

Vikki’s Hair & Beauty Studio

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 - 44 reviews

Location: 180 Infirmary Rd, Sheffield S6 3DH

Review: "Great service, very good prices!"

Suebyz Hair Studio

Rating: 5 out of 5 - 125 reviews

Location: 234 Shoreham St, Highfield, Sheffield S1 4ST

Review: "Suebyz has a lovely ambience and offers great service at an affordable price."

Book on Suebyz Hair Studio website .

The Wild Colour

Rating: 5 out of 5 - 97 reviews

Location: 18 Snig Hill, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S3 8NB

Review: "I really recommend this place for great service and friendly atmosphere"

Book on The Wild Colour website .

Sheffield’s top rated hairdressers and salons to book ahead of Valentine’s Day

Boudoir Hair

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 - 50 reviews

Location: 354, 356 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3GD

Review: "Lovely young lady who really knows her stuff, and has great skills too."

Book on Boudoir Hair website.

Randle and Randle

Rating: 5 out of 5 - 66 reviews

Location: 611 Ecclesall Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8PT

Review: "High quality of staff, both in skills and customer service."

Book on Randle and Randle website .

Worth Hair

Rating: 5 out of 5 - 52 reviews

Location: 253 Sharrow Vale Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8ZE

Review: "Lovely place,calm atmosphere and excellent service."