Sheffield’s top rated hairdressers and salons to book ahead of Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day approaching in a few weeks, everyone wants to look their best for their special someone on the most romantic day of the year. Sheffield is home to many hairdressers and beauty specialists, so the possibilities for finding a style that compliments your appearance are endless.
But finding a hairdresser ahead of Valentine’s Day can be a bit more challenging as it is a busy time of year for many salons so it is important to book an appointment as soon as possible to ensure you get a date and time that works for you.
From a salon right in the heart of the city centre to the one in your local neighbourhood, highly skilled hair stylists can be found across Sheffield but with so many to choose from, finding the one you love can present a bit of a minefield. So, what better way to help you decide than finding out what other customers thought of the place?
WIth that in mind, we’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdressers and salons with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.
Top 7 hairdressers and salons in Sheffield
The Hair Salon
Rating: 5 out of 5 - 236 reviews
Location: 43 – 45 Worrall Rd, Wadsley, Sheffield S6 4BA
Review: "Prices are reasonably good and tea and coffee is asked every 20 mins."
Book on The Hair Salon website.
Vikki’s Hair & Beauty Studio
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 - 44 reviews
Location: 180 Infirmary Rd, Sheffield S6 3DH
Review: "Great service, very good prices!"
Suebyz Hair Studio
Rating: 5 out of 5 - 125 reviews
Location: 234 Shoreham St, Highfield, Sheffield S1 4ST
Review: "Suebyz has a lovely ambience and offers great service at an affordable price."
Book on Suebyz Hair Studio website.
The Wild Colour
Rating: 5 out of 5 - 97 reviews
Location: 18 Snig Hill, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S3 8NB
Review: "I really recommend this place for great service and friendly atmosphere"
Book on The Wild Colour website.
Boudoir Hair
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 - 50 reviews
Location: 354, 356 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3GD
Review: "Lovely young lady who really knows her stuff, and has great skills too."
Book on Boudoir Hair website.
Randle and Randle
Rating: 5 out of 5 - 66 reviews
Location: 611 Ecclesall Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8PT
Review: "High quality of staff, both in skills and customer service."
Book on Randle and Randle website.
Worth Hair
Rating: 5 out of 5 - 52 reviews
Location: 253 Sharrow Vale Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8ZE
Review: "Lovely place,calm atmosphere and excellent service."
Book on Worth Hair website.