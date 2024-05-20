Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Stephen is an extra special senior who is desperate to return to his home comforts”

A heartbreaking appeal has been issued for a forever home for a dog named Stephen who is in his twilight years.

The 14-year-old West Highland Terrier cross was recently due to have been adopted but at the eleventh hour his prospective adopters pulled out.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has now issued an appeal for other dog-lovers to come forward to love and care Stephen.

The charity said: “Stephen had his bags packed ready for his new home when his adopters had called very last minute to tell us that they did not feel he was right for them.

“We understand the match has to be right but this is so heartbreaking for us, especially with him being so desperate for a home

“Pease get in touch if you feel you could be his perfect match. Let’s get this super sweet boy in his forever home - we know it will be worth the wait.” Stephen is described as “an extra special senior who is desperate to return to his home comforts”.

Thornberry added: “He is a little wobbly in his elderly years so his new family should be able to bring Stephen to see our vet here so we can continue his veterinary care, which has been made possible by our wonderful supporters and their ongoing donations for his care.

“He should live in a pet free home and could live with older children who will allow this old boy to relax.

“He should have a garden for exercise as he can only manage very short walks.

“Stephen is completely deaf but it does not phase him at all. Please consider giving him a retirement home!”