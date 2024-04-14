Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And if Take That’s juggernaut of a show which rolled into Sheffield last night is anything to go by, that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.

Kicking off their brand new tour in front of 12,000 fans in the Steel City, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald took the sold-out Utilita Arena on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Named after the band’s latest studio album, This Life, anticipation was at fever-pitch by the time special guest Olly Murs had warmed up the crowd with a 50 minute set which got everybody off their feet ready to party.

In what was an amazing gig in its own right, Olly strutted onto stage and got the crowd bouncing with Everybody Needs Somebody To Love, followed by Dance With Me Tonight and then a Twist Again/ Shout medley which took an already energised crowd to the next level.

Dear Darlin’, Heart Skips A Beat and Troublemaker all followed but it was his cover of Take That’s It Only Takes A Minute which took the fans to the next level as the countdown to the main event began.

Finally, five years after take That last hit the road on tour, the wait was over and at 8.35pm, fans were treated to something special for a solid two hours.

There was confetti, a wind machine and smoke as the terrific trio made their grand entrance and set the scene for all the special effects which were to come, including fire, water, planets and skyscrapers.

But alongside all the technical wizardry which added to the overall spectacle and provided the extra wow-factor, Take That also stripped it back for some numbers, with Gary’s rendition of Forever Love one of those moments. It was just him, his piano and a legion of adoring fans. There was nothing else needed.

Although the gig was a perfect blend of old and new, it was when Take That stepped back in time that the crowd really came alive.

Everything Changes, Shine, A Million Love Songs, Pray, Patience, The Flood, Rule The World and Back for Good - there was one hit after another as Take That rolled back the years.

The original line-up may have changed over the years following the departure of Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, but the popularity of the band remains as huge as it always has been. And in a gig which charts the band’s journey over the last three decades - from the early days of the band’s debut album Take That & Party right up to today- it is not only a celebration of what has been achieved so far but of new material still topping the charts.

One of the UK’s most successful bands ever, and renowned for huge productions and incredible live shows, this tour is no exception and Sheffield has the honour of hosting Take That and their loyal fans again tonight before they move on to Leeds.

Joking with the crowd last night, Mark said: “We have been practicing for five ore six days, performing to empty chairs. It’s so nice to have people in these chairs tonight!”

Howard said the band was “blessed,” adding: “We are still doing it, we are still filling arenas.”

They have always been pop royalty but the boy band princes who started out together in the 90s have matured over the years into kings of the stage. So donning crowns when they sang Hold Up A Light last night seemed very fitting!

It was always going to be a special tour, but there’s something magical about opening nights and Sheffield did not disappoint.