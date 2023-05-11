News you can trust since 1887
The British Oak: Popular pub in Sheffield suburb Mosborough reopens after £150k refurb

A popular pub has reopened after a £150k refurbishment.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 10th May 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The British Oak in Mosborough wa sshut for a couple of weeks in April to undergone a transformation both inside and out.

There is also a new menu featuring a range of classic pub favourites, as well as some new dishes.

Kate Cooper, general manager, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our new look at The British Oak, which we believe will truly enhance our customers experience.

“We are proud to be a community-focused pub that places a strong emphasis on charity, and offers our customers high quality, for good value, and we believe that our new menu reflects this perfectly.”

In addition to the new menu, The British Oak will be hosting its annual music festival, Oakstock, on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8,. he festival will feature live music

throughout the day and into the evening, as well as children’s entertainment.

Kate added: “We can’t wait to welcome customers old and new to our annual music festival, Oakstock. It’s set to be an incredible day, with fantastic live music, children’s entertainment, and a great atmosphere that you won’t find anywhere else in Mosborough!”

