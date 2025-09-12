A controversial housing development plan, which would see a plot of agricultural land turned into 136 homes, is facing objections from local residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been put forward to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for a new development off St Alban’s Way, Wickersley.

The application proposes the creation of an entirely residential area that, according to developers, will ‘compliment an existing residential area, providing a natural extension to the south-west of Wickersley’.

If approved, the new estate would consist of 136 dwellings, 25 per cent of which would be designated as affordable housing.

A ‘public open space’ would take up 0.79 hectare, while a designated natural land and green space area would take up 0.76 hectare on the west of the site - around the size of two football fields.

Access to the site would be through a new junction at St Alban’s Way.

Plans to build 136 homes on a plot of agricultural land has faced objections, as people fear the loss of green space and a lack of school placements. | Google/Sten Architecture

A planning statement shared with the council reads: “The proposed development is in a sustainable location for residential development and will provide a significant number of public benefits, including landscape and public realm improvements, council tax benefits, biodiversity net gain contributions, increased spending in the local area and delivery of high quality housing.

“The proposed development would not conflict with the existing surrounding land uses and would contribute to the shortfall in housing supply and shortfall in provision of affordable housing, both of which should be attributed significant weight in the determination of this application. Against this, are no technical matters or material considerations weighing against the numerous benefits identified.

“In conclusion, the application should be approved without delay.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were consulted and said they had ‘no objections’ to the proposal, while South Yorkshire Police laid out a number of recommendations to improve security including surveillance and adequate lighting.

Meanwhile the South Yorkshire Archaeology Service has recommended a geographical survey take place prior to determination, as evidence of a Iron Age to Romano-British settlement identified to the west and south of the site.

However, nearby residents have posted a number of objections to the development, sighting a lack of provisions for basic services like schools and GP surgeries.

One objector wrote: “I have ascertained from local schools that they are are full and have no available places. Local schools are very popular and places are in great demand. They are currently over prescribed so further development would only add to the problem. Local doctors surgeries are also full.

“The site is on a slope. Any new development could possibly cause flooding further downstream namely in Whiston and the golf course. One of my neighbours on Air Mount Close has been flooded on a number of occasions with raw sewerage because the existing drains and pump house has not been sufficient.

“Is there really a need for further housing in the area? there has already been extensive new housing been built in nearby areas such as Ravenfield/Bramley and Wickersley. Many of the houses in Ravenfield have struggled to sell.

“When the site was originally identified as a potential development site, it was to attract a government grant to attract more jobs in the area. I do not see where the new jobs have been created in the area to justify the development.”

Christopher Stones, principal officer of children and young people’s services at the council, said in a letter put forward to the planning board that Wickersley School and Sports College Academy is ‘oversubscribed’ and an ‘education contribution’ would be expected for secondary and SEND services if the development goes ahead.

Others pointed to the erosion of natural and agricultural land in the area, with other propositions for solar farms also proposed on previously green spots around the village.

One person, who said they ‘object in the strongest terms’, wrote: “This land is an oasis of green open space allowing access, via public footpaths, to the wooded area know as Wickersley Gorse. It is a well used and much loved space used regularly by dog walkers, ramblers, joggers and families. It has been visited by primary school children to support their environmental studies. Once this land has been developed its many benefits to the local community and wild life will be lost.

“Access to the proposed development would be via Sorby Way and St Alban's Way. These roads are already known to be 'rat runs' as morning and evening congestion along Morthen Road frustrates most drivers who try to avoid Wickersley Island and cut through the estate. The addition of potentially 100 plus cars is unimaginable.

“The character of Wickersley has changed drastically in recent years with constant development of housing, in what were large gardens and small pockets of land. Other larger sites have taken over paddocks and farmland. An Al overview describes Wickersley as having a 'pleasant balance of urban amenities and a connection to nature'. It seems that balance is in danger of tipping.”

Public consultation is open until October 2, reference number RB2025/1161.