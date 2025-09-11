Some are already being redeveloped, but question marks remain over those where progress has either ground to a halt - or has not started despite permission being given to bring them back into use.
It comes at a time when the government has ordered the city council to build thousands more homes to meet demanding targets.
We take a whistle-stop tour around Sheffield to look at 17 key buildings and what the future could have in store for them.
1. Cornish Works
Cornish Works in Kelham Island, Sheffield, for many years housed the world-famous tool manufacturer George Barnsley & Sons.
The Grade II-listed Victorian property has fallen into dereliction since the firm moved out in 2003.
| nw Photo: dw
2. Fulwood House
The heritage building was wrecked in a blaze in July. It is part of a former NHS Sheffield Health And Social Care site on Old Fulwood Road which is earmarked for housing. | nw Photo: dw
3. Brincliffe Towers
Plans have been submitted to convert the mansion into four flats, turn the coach house into three homes and build four houses where a 1950s extension is now.
It is the fourth attempt to convert the building, which was last used as a care home but has been disused for 15 years.
| nw Photo: dw
4. Weston Tower
Weston Tower, a giant building along West Bar bar been empty for years, and is largely boarded up. Things could be changing though. In February, Packaged Living and Buccleuch Property unveiled plans for 375 flats on the plot. | Google Photo: Google