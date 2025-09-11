An unmistakeable property on the edge of the city centre is up for sale - with plans allowing it to be converted into housing.

Many commuters travelling to and from the railway station will have noticed this eye-catching building on Sidney street, covered with a multi-coloured mural on the front of the building.

And now, the property - at 16-20 Sidney Street - is going under the hammer, with planning permission already granted for conversion to four residential units.

The building has a £375,000 guide price with the next online auction to be held by Mark Jenkinson, part of property consultancy Eddisons, on September 24.

Most recently the home of art gallery, screen printing workshop and framing business, APG Works, the 2,000 sq ft courtyard property is thought to have originally been a cutlery works.

Planning permission has been given for change of use of the front of the building to two three-bedroom townhouses and for the rear workshop to be converted to two two-bedroom apartments. The property also has parking spaces within its courtyard.

Adrian Little, a director at auction house Mark Jenkinson, said: “Everyone in Sheffield will know this historic building for its renowned mural by local artists Jo Peel and Mark McClure.

“It’s in a great city centre location, close to the Sheffield Hallam University campus and is a really rare opportunity for a new owner to breathe new life into a unique piece of heritage with a residential redevelopment. Needless to say, we have already had lots of interest in this special building.”

More information about this month’s Mark Jenkinson auction can be found here.