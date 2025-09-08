Developers have explained why workers have left a building site where a 26-floor tower block is planned as part of a £100m residential scheme in Sheffield city centre.

Barnsley construction company Cidon had been digging foundations for CODE Sheffield on Wellington Street. But the plot has now fallen quiet, with no machinery or workers currently on site.

A spokesperson for Cidon said they were “unable to provide any further information on this scheme.”

The CODE flats building site has fallen quiet with no machinery or staff on site. | nw

Three blocks of flats are planned on the site, with the tallest originally due to have been 38 floors in height. But that was reduced in height to 32 and then 26 floors to save money.

Agent Chris May, of law firm Freeths, said works hadn’t stopped.

The CODE flats are set to be 26 floors. | Staniforth Architects

He explained: “It is just the transition between finalisation of the ground works and commencement of the superstructure.”

The building plot is surrounded by Wellington, Rockingham and Trafalgar streets. It is adjacent to Telegraph House flats and the new Kangaroo Works flats, also on Wellington Street.

In 2022, Sheffield City Council announced an ambition to have 35,000 extra residents in the city centre by 2039 to inject ‘vitality’ after a loss of shops.

A number of housing schemes have been announced since then including the creation of new communities in Furnace Hill and Neepsend.

Moorfoot - Sheffield’s biggest office block and owned by the city council - is also to be converted into a residential block.