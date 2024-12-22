Elegant £850k detached house offers luxurious living in sought-after Sheffield suburb

This elegant, well-designed home offers luxurious living, nestled within a private gated estate located in a sought-after Sheffield suburb.

With a well-appointed features, this spacious four-bedroom, detached property makes for the perfect family home. And with a private dressing room on its top floor, it is also the ideal space for fashion lovers.

Marketed by Purple Bricks and priced at £850,000 this is a property, which provides an ideal balance of style, comfort, and functionality, with a well-designed layout across three floors.

With a well-appointed features, this spacious four-bedroom, detached property makes for the perfect family home. And with a private dressing room on its top floor, it is also the ideal space for fashion lovers. | Purple Bricks

Let’s take a tour around this charming property, so you can see if it might be just what you are looking for.

Starting on the ground floor, the entrance opens to a welcoming hallway, leading to a practical utility room and a convenient WC.

The ground floor also houses a large garage (5.97m x 5.49m) with ample space for parking or storage.

With a private dressing room on its top floor, it is the ideal space for fashion lover | Purple Bricks

It is presently used as an entertaining/pool-table room, but the possibilities are endless.

Bedroom 2, complete with an en-suite, is located on this floor, providing flexibility for guest accommodation or multigenerational living.

The tasteful family bathroom | Purple Bricks

The first floor is really where this property shines. Providing the heart of the home, the first floor features an expansive, open-plan kitchen diner extending into the dining room (7.82m x 3.92m) with modern NEFF appliances, undersink hot and cold filtered water unit and access to a private balcony—perfect for morning coffee or evening relaxation.

Adjacent is a formal dining room/study (4.19m x 3.11m) and a generous living room (5.91m x 4.62m), which is ideal for entertaining or family gatherings.

This elegant home is nestled within a private gated estate located in a sought-after Sheffield suburb | Purple Bricks

Upstairs on the second floor is the main suite (Bedroom 1) with a private dressing room and en-suite bathroom that includes a shower pod with steam facility, offering a peaceful retreat with added luxury. Double Bedroom 3 and Double Bedroom 4 share this level, along with a family bathroom, ensuring ample space and privacy for everyone.

This home in Alexandra Gardens is in the sought-after Sheffield suburb of Nether Edge, is for sale at a price of £765,000, with Purple Bricks. It is located within a private gated estate, offering residents both peace and quiet, and piece of mind.

Click here to arrange a viewing, to sign up for the mailing list, or to search for more properties in the area.

