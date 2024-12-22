Elegant £850k detached house offers luxurious living in sought-after Sheffield suburb
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
With a well-appointed features, this spacious four-bedroom, detached property makes for the perfect family home. And with a private dressing room on its top floor, it is also the ideal space for fashion lovers.
Marketed by Purple Bricks and priced at £850,000 this is a property, which provides an ideal balance of style, comfort, and functionality, with a well-designed layout across three floors.
Let’s take a tour around this charming property, so you can see if it might be just what you are looking for.
Starting on the ground floor, the entrance opens to a welcoming hallway, leading to a practical utility room and a convenient WC.
The ground floor also houses a large garage (5.97m x 5.49m) with ample space for parking or storage.
It is presently used as an entertaining/pool-table room, but the possibilities are endless.
Bedroom 2, complete with an en-suite, is located on this floor, providing flexibility for guest accommodation or multigenerational living.
The first floor is really where this property shines. Providing the heart of the home, the first floor features an expansive, open-plan kitchen diner extending into the dining room (7.82m x 3.92m) with modern NEFF appliances, undersink hot and cold filtered water unit and access to a private balcony—perfect for morning coffee or evening relaxation.
Adjacent is a formal dining room/study (4.19m x 3.11m) and a generous living room (5.91m x 4.62m), which is ideal for entertaining or family gatherings.
Upstairs on the second floor is the main suite (Bedroom 1) with a private dressing room and en-suite bathroom that includes a shower pod with steam facility, offering a peaceful retreat with added luxury. Double Bedroom 3 and Double Bedroom 4 share this level, along with a family bathroom, ensuring ample space and privacy for everyone.
This home in Alexandra Gardens is in the sought-after Sheffield suburb of Nether Edge, is for sale at a price of £765,000, with Purple Bricks. It is located within a private gated estate, offering residents both peace and quiet, and piece of mind.
Click here to arrange a viewing, to sign up for the mailing list, or to search for more properties in the area.