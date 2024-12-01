A spacious and well-presented home in Sheffield on the housing market is ideal for first time buyers.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-bedroom property has a guide price of £150,000.

It has a decent-sized garden and is positioned on a large plot in the Lowedges area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Front of property | Purple Bricks

Upon entry, you are greeted by a welcoming hallway leading into the generous living room filled with natural light from windows at both ends.

The ground floor also features a modern, open-plan kitchen and dining area which is perfect for family meals and social gatherings.

The layout allows for convenient access to the rear garden, offering a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large garden | Purple Bricks

The garden is ideal for outdoor activities, gardening, or future extensions (subject to planning permission).

The surrounding area offers a quiet residential atmosphere, with easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kitchen | Purple Bricks

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-maintained, move-in ready property that combines modern living with versatile spaces.

For further information or to enquire about the property on Lowedges Drive, Sheffield, visit Purple Bricks’ online listing.