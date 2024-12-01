Sheffield Houses: Spacious three-bedroom family home with garden selling for just £150,000

A spacious and well-presented home in Sheffield on the housing market is ideal for first time buyers.

The three-bedroom property has a guide price of £150,000.

It has a decent-sized garden and is positioned on a large plot in the Lowedges area.

Front of propertyFront of property
Front of property | Purple Bricks

Upon entry, you are greeted by a welcoming hallway leading into the generous living room filled with natural light from windows at both ends.

The ground floor also features a modern, open-plan kitchen and dining area which is perfect for family meals and social gatherings.

The layout allows for convenient access to the rear garden, offering a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

Large gardenLarge garden
Large garden | Purple Bricks

The garden is ideal for outdoor activities, gardening, or future extensions (subject to planning permission).

The surrounding area offers a quiet residential atmosphere, with easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.

KitchenKitchen
Kitchen | Purple Bricks

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-maintained, move-in ready property that combines modern living with versatile spaces.

For further information or to enquire about the property on Lowedges Drive, Sheffield, visit Purple Bricks’ online listing.

