Sheffield Houses: Spacious three-bedroom family home with garden selling for just £150,000
The three-bedroom property has a guide price of £150,000.
It has a decent-sized garden and is positioned on a large plot in the Lowedges area.
Upon entry, you are greeted by a welcoming hallway leading into the generous living room filled with natural light from windows at both ends.
The ground floor also features a modern, open-plan kitchen and dining area which is perfect for family meals and social gatherings.
The layout allows for convenient access to the rear garden, offering a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.
The garden is ideal for outdoor activities, gardening, or future extensions (subject to planning permission).
The surrounding area offers a quiet residential atmosphere, with easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links.
This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-maintained, move-in ready property that combines modern living with versatile spaces.
For further information or to enquire about the property on Lowedges Drive, Sheffield, visit Purple Bricks’ online listing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.