Step into Christmas: South Yorkshire housebuilder unveils offers for a festive move

Keen property seekers wanting to move into their dream home this festive period may need to act fast to secure one of the properties ready for Christmas with Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of homes suitable for a range of house hunters across South Yorkshire, with a select few ready to move into before the holidays.

Barratt Homes has properties ready this Christmas at its Penning Fold and Lancaster Gardens developments, whilst David Wilson Homes also has such properties at Penning Ridge.

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees house hunters sell their existing property to the developers who then become guaranteed buyers, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain.

B&DWS - The Kitchen and dining area inside a typical Barratt Homes property

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We understand many people envision themselves snug and cosy on Christmas morning in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With the festive period quickly approaching, I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay so they can start planning that big Christmas party in their brand-new Barratt or David Wilson home.”

Penning Fold and Penning Ridge are located in the popular market town of Penistone, where residents will benefit from being surrounded by countryside whilst being well connected to surrounding towns and cities.

B&DWS - A typical street scene at Penning Ridge

Residents at Lancaster Gardens can benefit from a range of local amenities in the nearby towns of Harworth, Tickhill and Bawtry, as well as having Sheffield city centre little over 20 miles away.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 03301 735 001 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 03301 735 532.

Alternatively, visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes in South Yorkshire.