Cinemas in Sheffield will be offering £3 tickets this weekend as the UK celebrates National Cinema Day.

National Cinema Day is on September 3rd - as such, several venues are looking to celebrate the occasion.

With new films on display such as Bullet Train (starring Brad Pitt) and Minions: The Rise of Gru, as well as reruns like Spiderman: No Way Home and ET, everyone’s cinema-going needs have been catered for.

You can obtain a £3 ticket at any cinema under the promotion on National Cinema Day - however, booking fees will still apply.

But what exactly is National Cinema Day and why is it important?

What is National Cinema Day?

National Cinema Day is a celebration of the medium of films. To help you celebrate your favourite movies, several major cinema companies will let you buy a ticket for just £3.

The COVID-19 pandemic ran roughshod on the film industry - ticket sales were brought to a complete standstill, decimating their economy.

As such, schemes like this are designed to draw people back to the movies and give the cinema industry a much needed shot in the arm.

Which cinemas are offering £3 tickets on National Cinema Day?

Many of the cinema companies offering this huge discount have branches in and around Sheffield.

Vue , Cineworld , Picturehouse and Odeon are all giving their customers the chance to catch a film for just £3.

All four cinemas chains have a base in Sheffield - so if you’re a fan of films, this is a fantastic opportunity to go and see one for a pittance.