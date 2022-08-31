National Cinema Day: £3 tickets at Vue, Cineworld and Odeon - what you can watch in Sheffield
Several cinemas in Sheffield are running a special promotion on National Cinema Day.
Cinemas in Sheffield will be offering £3 tickets this weekend as the UK celebrates National Cinema Day.
National Cinema Day is on September 3rd - as such, several venues are looking to celebrate the occasion.
With new films on display such as Bullet Train (starring Brad Pitt) and Minions: The Rise of Gru, as well as reruns like Spiderman: No Way Home and ET, everyone’s cinema-going needs have been catered for.
You can obtain a £3 ticket at any cinema under the promotion on National Cinema Day - however, booking fees will still apply.
But what exactly is National Cinema Day and why is it important?
What is National Cinema Day?
National Cinema Day is a celebration of the medium of films. To help you celebrate your favourite movies, several major cinema companies will let you buy a ticket for just £3.
The COVID-19 pandemic ran roughshod on the film industry - ticket sales were brought to a complete standstill, decimating their economy.
As such, schemes like this are designed to draw people back to the movies and give the cinema industry a much needed shot in the arm.
Which cinemas are offering £3 tickets on National Cinema Day?
Many of the cinema companies offering this huge discount have branches in and around Sheffield.
Vue, Cineworld, Picturehouse and Odeon are all giving their customers the chance to catch a film for just £3.
All four cinemas chains have a base in Sheffield - so if you’re a fan of films, this is a fantastic opportunity to go and see one for a pittance.
