Lavelle Daley: Rising R&B star from Sheffield tops iTunes chart for third time running with new single
A rising R&B star from Sheffield has hit the top of the charts for a third time running with her latest single.
Lavelle Daley’s latest song, called Number 42, reached the number one spot in the iTunes R&B/Soul chart after being released on Friday, April 19. It follows the successes of her previous singles Baby Boy and Honest.
Lavelle first found fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017, as part of The Miss Treats, but took a break from the music industry to focus on raising her son Jaleel, now five, who has non-verbal autism.
Jaleel, whom she has described as her biggest inspiration, is credited as a co-writer on her latest track.
Lavelle, who is set to appear at Sheffield’s Tramlines festival this summer, said: “I’m proper thrilled to get to number one again. I’m overwhelmed.”
She plans to release more singles this year and is working on her debut solo album.
Lavelle’s latest single, Number 42, is available to download here: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/number-42-single/1740723991.
You can follow Lavelle on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/lavelleofficial/.