Channel 4 search for people to take part in new show for long-distance couples

Wall to Wall productions, creator of TV programmes Long Lost Family, Who Do You Think You Are and Glow Up is filming Nevermets – a new documentary about long-distance international relationships where those involved have never met but have made intimate and special connections online.

The production team is keen to speak to anyone who is interested in sharing their long-distance love story and will hopefully facilitate them meeting their partner in person for the first time.

Applicants must be over 18 and in a relationship with someone abroad or who they have never met.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nevermet

To help facilitate the first meeting of the two love-birds, the show will cover the cost of flights, transfers, accommodation and providing a daily food allowance for the couples who take part.