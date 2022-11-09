It’s the news fast food fans have been waiting for - McDonald’s UK has announced when its Christmas menu will land in 2022, including the full line-up of tasty treats on offer. The changes will see a much-loved classic return to the menu after being replaced by newcomer the BBQ Bacon Stack earlier this year, along with the launch of a new McFlurry flavour.

Here’s everything you need to know before planning a trip to your local ‘Maccies’ over the festive season, including how much the new items will cost, when they’ll be available to buy and what items will be leaving the current menu as a result.

All the items on the McDonald’s Festive menu 2022 - how much they cost

For a limited time the chain will be bringing back its ‘universally adored’ Big Tasty burger, which was replaced by the BBQ Bacon Stack back in October. The burger features a 100% beef patty, Emmental cheese, onions, juicy tomatoes and a smoky flavoured sauce nestled in a freshly toasted bun - available with or without bacon for £5.29 on its own or £6.89 as a meal with fries and drink.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, chicken lovers will be able to get their hands on the chain’s new permanent fixture, the McCrispy . The burger launched in stores as part of a major menu shake-up in October, replacing the Chicken Legend . It features a 100% chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating, served with iceberg lettuce, black pepper mayo and a sourdough-style sesame topped bun.

Everyone knows the best part of Christmas dinner is the trimmings and McDonald’s UK haven’t disappointed this year. The McDonald’s Apple Pie has been given a festive upgrade with the return of the chain’s popular Festive Pie - a classic hot and crispy pie filled with mincemeat and custard for £1.29.

Cheese Melt Dippers are also back this year featuring breaded camembert bites served with a tangy tomato dip. You can pick up four bites for £2.29 or a share box of 15 for £5.99.

This year’s festive McFlurry flavour is Celebrations, featuring soft dairy ice-cream swirled with Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, caramel pieces, Mars chew pieces and Twix biscuits - all topped with a milk chocolate sauce. Bounty pieces do not appear to be included after the coconut-flavoured treat was dropped from Celebrations tubs this year to much dismay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These tasty treats will be on offer as part of the McDonald’s Christmas Menu 2022.

When will McDonald’s Festive Menu 2022 be launching?

The McDonald’s Festive Menu 2022 will be hitting restaurants across the UK and Ireland from Wednesday November 23 for a limited six-weeks only. To make room for the Christmas line-up, the chain will be waving goodbye to its current promotional menu which includes BBQ Bacon Stack, Nacho Cheese Wedges and Twirl McFlurry on Tuesday, November 22.