Fast food fans have just a couple of days left to grab a popular McDonald’s burger before it disappears off the menu forever. The restaurant giant announced last week that it was launching a ‘game-changing’ new burger called the McCrispy - its first permanent burger in the UK since 2007.

The McCrispy features a 100% chicken breast fillet, smothered in classic mayonnaise and cayenne, on a four inch glazed artisan bun. But the new treat comes at a cost as it means customers will have to say goodbye to the Chicken Legend, which is being replaced by new-kid-on-the-block, the McCrispy .

The popular burger has graced the McDonald’s menu since the 2000s and comes on a bakehouse roll with smoky BBQ sauce, hot and spicy mayo or cool mayo. You’ll no longer be able to buy a Chicken Legend once the McCrispy hits stores on October 19 - so if it’s your favourite, it might be worth hitting your local store for one last bite.

The Chicken Legend is being replaced by the McCrispy burger in just a few days.

Most Popular

Five new items coming to the McDonald’s menu

The Chicken Legend isn’t the only McDonald’s staple falling victim to the company’s latest menu overhaul . The Big Tasty is also being dropped in favour of the new BBQ Bacon Stack burger from this week.

But to soften the blow, a range of new items will also be arriving in stores, including a Twirl McFlurry (£1.69) and nacho cheese bites (£2.29 for a portion of five or £5.99 for a sharebox).

The new Twirl McFlurry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potato waffles will also feature on the breakfast menu for the first time, although a few irked comments have already began to filter through about the price of a bag on Twitter - £1.39 for a portion of three.