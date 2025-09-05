A number of streets in Sheffield are set to receive 20mph speed limits following a new council order.

The latest set of restrictions proposed by Sheffield City Council will see 41 streets around Darnall, Attercliffe and Tinsley become 20mph zones.

These new speed limits are set to be introduced on Monday September 8.

A number of roads in Darnall are set to receive 20mph speed limits under new proposals. | Google

Residents in Darnall have previously spoken to The Star about their concerns around road safety in the area, with speeding being raised as a particular cause for concern.

A petition has also been launched, calling for ‘action to address the serious dangers on Darnall Road’, which has received close to 200 signatures.

While the council’s new order does not directly effect Darnall Road, it does place restrictions on connected highways like Darnall Drive, Basford Street and Eleanor Street.

A public order released on August 4 reads: “Any person who wishes to question the validity of the order or any of its provisions on the grounds that it is not within the powers of the enabling act or that a requirement of the enabling act or any of the relevant regulations made thereunder has not been complied with may, within six weeks of the 8 September 2025 make application for that purpose to the High Court.”

The full list of streets set to be effected is:

Basford Close

Basford Drive

Basford Place

Basford Street

Boden Place

Calvert Road

Chapelwood Road

Clement Street

Clipstone Gardens

Clipstone Road

Coleridge Road

Coventry Road

Craven Close

Darnall Drive

Eleanor Street

Fitzmaurice Road

Fulford Close

Fulford Place

Greenland Close

Greenland Court

Greenland Drive

Greenland View

Greenland Way

Harney Close

Henson Street

Industry Road

Jubilee Road

Main Road

Malvern Road

Mandeville Street

Palmer Road

Phillimore Road

Scarborough Road

Southworth Place

Stovin Close

Stovin Drive

Stovin Gardens

Uttley Close

Uttley Croft

Uttley Drive

York Road

Public notices for your area can be found online here.