Sheffield Public Notice: List of Darnall streets to be limited 20mph following residents' safety concerns
The latest set of restrictions proposed by Sheffield City Council will see 41 streets around Darnall, Attercliffe and Tinsley become 20mph zones.
These new speed limits are set to be introduced on Monday September 8.
It comes after only a month after the council proposed introducing twelve road humps, two speed plateaus and a segregated cycle and pedestrian crossing around the same area.
Residents in Darnall have previously spoken to The Star about their concerns around road safety in the area, with speeding being raised as a particular cause for concern.
A petition has also been launched, calling for ‘action to address the serious dangers on Darnall Road’, which has received close to 200 signatures.
While the council’s new order does not directly effect Darnall Road, it does place restrictions on connected highways like Darnall Drive, Basford Street and Eleanor Street.
A public order released on August 4 reads: “Any person who wishes to question the validity of the order or any of its provisions on the grounds that it is not within the powers of the enabling act or that a requirement of the enabling act or any of the relevant regulations made thereunder has not been complied with may, within six weeks of the 8 September 2025 make application for that purpose to the High Court.”
- Basford Close
- Basford Drive
- Basford Place
- Basford Street
- Boden Place
- Calvert Road
- Chapelwood Road
- Clement Street
- Clipstone Gardens
- Clipstone Road
- Coleridge Road
- Coventry Road
- Craven Close
- Darnall Drive
- Eleanor Street
- Fitzmaurice Road
- Fulford Close
- Fulford Place
- Greenland Close
- Greenland Court
- Greenland Drive
- Greenland View
- Greenland Way
- Harney Close
- Henson Street
- Industry Road
- Jubilee Road
- Main Road
- Malvern Road
- Mandeville Street
- Palmer Road
- Phillimore Road
- Scarborough Road
- Southworth Place
- Stovin Close
- Stovin Drive
- Stovin Gardens
- Uttley Close
- Uttley Croft
- Uttley Drive
- York Road
Public notices for your area can be found online here.