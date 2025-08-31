Calls for action on dangerous driving in Darnall grew louder this week as dozens of residents voiced their concerns to city councillors and their MP at a community meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of residents packed into a community meeting in Darnall this week (Wednesday, August 27) to demand urgent action on speeding and dangerous driving.

According to one attendee, Ali Shah, who helped organise the meeting, over 40 residents turned out alongside councillors Zahira Naz and Mary Lea, MP Clive Betts, and a local Imam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents turned out in force to meeting with MP and local councillors. | Ali Shah

The Darnall resident said neighbours shared years of frustration - telling stories of accidents, near misses and thousands of pounds’ worth of damage to their cars and homes.

One man, who has lived on Darnall Road for 38 years, told the meeting he has had two cars damaged and has seen “numerous accidents” but despite writing to the council, he said “nothing has ever been done.”

Another resident said a few years ago a speeding driver lost control, ploughed into their boundary wall and then fled the scene.

The Imam from a local mosque reportedly called for action, urging the city council to focus on safety rather than money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shah also spoke about a neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, who has had six cars damaged by reckless drivers and has “given up” on ever receiving help from the city council.

Emails from that resident discussing the issue with the council and seen by The Star, date back to 2018.

In one reply, the council responded that speeding was an issue for police, but suggested using vehicular activated signs on a rotating basis to monitor the traffic.

By 2022, the same resident wrote that in the previous year alone they had suffered two write-offs and three extensive repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shah said: “The mood quickly shifted from concerned to angry and disheartened as more people spoke up.

“At the end, residents told councillors the ball was in their court. People want to know what’s next.”

The meeting closed with councillors promising another session with representatives from the transport department and South Yorkshire Police so residents can put questions directly to them.

To sign the petition set up by Mr Shah to introduce traffic calming measures, follow this link.

Sheffield City Coucnil has been contacted about the issue of peeding in Darnall but has not yet responded.