Calls for action on dangerous driving in Darnall after dozens of residents attend community meeting
Dozens of residents packed into a community meeting in Darnall this week (Wednesday, August 27) to demand urgent action on speeding and dangerous driving.
According to one attendee, Ali Shah, who helped organise the meeting, over 40 residents turned out alongside councillors Zahira Naz and Mary Lea, MP Clive Betts, and a local Imam.
The Darnall resident said neighbours shared years of frustration - telling stories of accidents, near misses and thousands of pounds’ worth of damage to their cars and homes.
One man, who has lived on Darnall Road for 38 years, told the meeting he has had two cars damaged and has seen “numerous accidents” but despite writing to the council, he said “nothing has ever been done.”
Another resident said a few years ago a speeding driver lost control, ploughed into their boundary wall and then fled the scene.
The Imam from a local mosque reportedly called for action, urging the city council to focus on safety rather than money.
Mr Shah also spoke about a neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, who has had six cars damaged by reckless drivers and has “given up” on ever receiving help from the city council.
Emails from that resident discussing the issue with the council and seen by The Star, date back to 2018.
In one reply, the council responded that speeding was an issue for police, but suggested using vehicular activated signs on a rotating basis to monitor the traffic.
By 2022, the same resident wrote that in the previous year alone they had suffered two write-offs and three extensive repairs.
Mr Shah said: “The mood quickly shifted from concerned to angry and disheartened as more people spoke up.
“At the end, residents told councillors the ball was in their court. People want to know what’s next.”
The meeting closed with councillors promising another session with representatives from the transport department and South Yorkshire Police so residents can put questions directly to them.
To sign the petition set up by Mr Shah to introduce traffic calming measures, follow this link.