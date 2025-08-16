Sheffield driving: Speed bumps and 'segregated' crossing planned for Darnall

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 16th Aug 2025, 11:55 BST
Twelve road humps, two speed plateaus and a segregated cycle and pedestrian crossing are set to be installed in a Sheffield district, to improve safety.

Sheffield City Council is proposing to put 18ft long, 3ins high, road humps on Effingham Street, Effingham Road and Furnival Road.

Two 60ft speed plateaus are also planned on Wilfrid Road and Staniforth Road, Darnall.

A‘signalised, segregated cycle and pedestrian crossing’ is set to be installed on Staniforth Road at its junction with Balfour Road in Darnall.placeholder image
A‘signalised, segregated cycle and pedestrian crossing’ is set to be installed on Staniforth Road at its junction with Balfour Road in Darnall. | Google

Finally, a ‘signalised, segregated cycle and pedestrian crossing’ is set to be installed on Staniforth Road at its junction with Balfour Road.

The plans appear on the Public Notice Portal

The application states: ‘These measures are aimed at controlling speed and improving safety for pedestrians and road users at these locations’.

In November last year, Sheffield City Council announced 19 pedestrian crossings, a 20mph zone, nine ‘bus priority’ measures, and a bike lane to create a £23.68m ‘first-class’ travel network in Attercliffe and Darnall.

