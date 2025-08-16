Twelve road humps, two speed plateaus and a segregated cycle and pedestrian crossing are set to be installed in a Sheffield district, to improve safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council is proposing to put 18ft long, 3ins high, road humps on Effingham Street, Effingham Road and Furnival Road.

Two 60ft speed plateaus are also planned on Wilfrid Road and Staniforth Road, Darnall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A‘signalised, segregated cycle and pedestrian crossing’ is set to be installed on Staniforth Road at its junction with Balfour Road in Darnall. | Google

Finally, a ‘signalised, segregated cycle and pedestrian crossing’ is set to be installed on Staniforth Road at its junction with Balfour Road.

The plans appear on the Public Notice Portal

The application states: ‘These measures are aimed at controlling speed and improving safety for pedestrians and road users at these locations’.

In November last year, Sheffield City Council announced 19 pedestrian crossings, a 20mph zone, nine ‘bus priority’ measures, and a bike lane to create a £23.68m ‘first-class’ travel network in Attercliffe and Darnall.