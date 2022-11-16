Dan Walker has admitted that he’s concerned about the impact I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! could have on its contestants after they leave the jungle.

Mike Tindall, Boy George, Jill Scott, and Charlene White are among the stars who’ve ventured to the Austrailian jungle to compete on the current series of the ITV Reality show.

Since his late arrival in the camp, Matt Hanncock has been repeatedly chosen by the public to earn food for the celebrities by completing Bushtucker trials.

Dan Walker attends the TV Choice Awards 2022 on November 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The former Health Secretary’s previously recieved nationwide backlash as he was caught breaking covid rules that he set himself.

Loose Women presenter, Charlene White, 43, was the first to grill the politician and asked him why he’s chosen to take part in the show. Meanwhile, Boy George, tearfully made an admission that if his mum hadn’t survived covid during the pandemic, Matt’s arrival would’ve made him leave the show.

Dan Walker, 45, who lives in Sheffield, shared his thoughts on the ITV Reality TV show while talking to the Metro at the TV Choice Awards earlier this week.

The Five News presenter said: “I’m enjoying watching the madness. I just hope that people don’t come out of it more damaged than when they went in.”

Expanding on his comment, he aded: “There’s a lot of big egos in there, and some really lovely people in there too.

“I just feel that, as much fun as it is to watch, I think it can be quite a mentally damaging situation to be in, under the microscope and to be judged that way, so I hope they’re all okay.”

Dan admitted that he hasn’t taken part in voting, despite enjoying this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity. He said that it would be more entertaining for someone else other than Matt Hancock, 44, to take on the Bushtucker trials.

Matt Hancock has sparked controversy entering the I’m A Celebrity camp whilst parliament is still sitting

Dan isn’t the only one to feel that different campmates should be taking part in trials as Tuesday night’s episode saw Matt Hancock given a day off. Instead, the country voted for 80s pop icon Boy George, radio DJ Chris Moyles and comedian Babatúndé Aleshe to take on the ‘Angel of Agony’ trial.

The trio failed to achieve a substantial number of stars and came back to their fellow campmates feeling defeated having only managed to win three stars.

Dan Walker has previously referred to the controversy surrounding the arrival of former health secretary, Matt Hancock on the popular ITV show.

He explained that although Matt Hancock is using the opportunity to show his “human side”, it might not be the best way to do it.

The Strictly star took to Twitter, to post his thought of the subject, writing: “I’ve thought about this overnight and it’s clear that a lot of people are finding it very difficult to watch Matt Hancock on #ImACeleb.”

He continued: “If he really wants to show viewers the human side of politicians, maybe he could leave the show & donate his £400,000 to the NHS.”

In a further tweet, following on from fan replies, he wrote: “I like #ImACeleb & am happy for him to be on it but it seems many feel it is too raw and too soon – particularly when he’s a serving MP.