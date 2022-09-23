The Channel 5 newsreader was thrilled to present the first £1,000 awarded by The Sheffield 1000 charity to Baby Basics, which helps struggling families afford essentials ranging from clothes to cots.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star helped launch the charity in June with the mission of getting 1,000 people to donate just £1 a week to go to deserving causes across the city.

Dan Walker presents a cheque for £1,000 to Baby Basics CEO Sheffield on behalf of The Sheffield 1000 charity, which the TV presenter helped to set up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grand idea is that a different organisation will benefit each week from the generosity of those Sheffielders taking part, getting £1,000 to help continue its vital work.

Donors can nominate a cause to benefit, with an independent panel making the final decision.

Dan said: “When we set up The Sheffield 1000 we just wanted to help people in our city.

“The response has been amazing and it’s wonderful to be able to start giving money out to brilliant charities like Baby Basics.

“It was great to go and meet Cat and the team at Baby Basics. They do an incredible job supporting needy families with essential baby supplies.

“I know that £1,000 will make a difference and it’s so encouraging to see the people of Sheffield supporting people like Cat and charities that are changing people’s lives.

“Thank you to everyone who has joined so far. If you’d like to be a part of it, just go to www.thesheffield1000.org to sign up and start nominating charities and good causes in our city.”

Baby Basics CEO Cat Ross told how the donation would make a huge difference to families in the city left reeling by the cost of living crisis.

“The Sheffield 1000 is such a brilliant idea and it’s amazing to be the first recipient,” she said.

“It means so much, especially at the moment with the cost of living crisis meaning referrals are going up while donations are dropping.