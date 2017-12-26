Man due in court charged with murder of 'wonderful' Sheffield mum Jayne Lewis

A man is due in court charged with the murder of Jayne Lewis, who was found dead at a flat in Sheffield.

Phillip French, of Hazlebarrow Crescent, in Jordanthorpe, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court today.

The 46-year-old was arrested on Thursday after being found in the flat where Ms Lewis' body was discovered. He was charged on Saturday with murder, having been treated in hospital for injuries.

Ms Lewis, also aged 46, was found dead at a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent last Thursday after a call from a member of the public.

A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as compression of the neck, pending toxicology reports.

Tributes have flooded in for Ms Lewis, with one friend calling her a 'wonderful person' and others describing how she was always there for those in need and had the gift of making people smile.