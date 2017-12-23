Devastated family release first picture of 'wonderful' mum Jayne Lewis found dead in Sheffield flat

Have your say

The family of a Sheffield mum Jayne Lewis have released the first picture of her after she was found dead at her home in Jordanthorpe on Thursday.

Jayne's body was found at a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent and a 46-year-old man has today been charged with her murder.

Phillip French was charged in the early hours of this morning and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, December 26.

A post mortem examination revealed the provisional cause of death was compression of the neck, pending toxicology reports.

Police say specialist officers have been supporting Miss Lewis' family.

The family have released the first photograph of Jayne, 46, and have asked for their privacy to be 'respected at this sad time'.

Tributes have continued to flood in for Jayne.

Sally Francesca said: "Will miss you Jayne. Friends for 30 years. Fly safe angel xxx"

Stephanie Louise Folger said: "Absolutely gutted and heartbroken of the loss of a wonderful person and a lovely friend miss u loads Jayne xx"

Katherine Adams said: "I knew her Jayne, beautiful lady helped me fetch a cot for my son in her car.

"Always giggling and made me smile. It's quite shocking really who would do such a thing to a lovely lady?"

Mandy Admans said: "R.i.p Jayne. Thoughs go out to all your family at such a sad time and right at Christmas."

Annie Smith said: "So so sorry Jayne, we shared some good times and you were always there for others in need. Sleep tight my angel, night God bless xx"

Heather Dennett said: "Shocked by this. Jayne was a lovely lady. Fly high xx"