MURDER PROBE: Neighbours pay tribute to 'kind' Sheffield mum found dead inside flat

Neighbours have expressed their shock and sadness after a Sheffield woman was found dead inside a flat.

Officers were called to Hazelbarrow Crescent in Jordanthorpe on Wednesday afternoon following a call from the member of the public.

Forensic officers at the scene after a woman was found dead inside a flat on Hazelbarrow Crescent in Jordanthorpe. Picture: George Torr/The Star

The woman, named locally as 46-year-old Jayne Lewis, was found inside a top-floor flat. A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody being interviewed by officers.

Crime Scene Investigation officers in white suits and masks were seen entering the flat gathering evidence as an officer stood guard on the flat stairwell.

The cause of death is has not yet been revealed by police.

Brenda Ellis, 72, has lived in the same block on Hazelbarrow Crescent for 34 years. She paid tribute to Jayne.

Officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries after a woman was found dead inside a flat on Hazelbarrow Crescent in Jordanthorpe. Picture: George Torr/The Star

"She was a lovely woman, really kind and would always chat if she saw you about on the stairs," she said.

"I've not seen anything like this so close to home before, I think it's lovely and quiet but the police have been around for a while now going about their jobs.

"I''m shocked and saddened by it. You read about these things in the papers and on the TV - it's a bit worrying so close to home. A neighbour told me the sad news - I feel awful, it's a terrible tragedy."

Stuart Atkinson, aged 28, lives in the flat below the murder scene. He paid tribute to Jayne.

Forensic officers at the scene after a woman was found dead inside a flat on Hazelbarrow Crescent in Jordanthorpe. Picture: George Torr/The Star

"She was really nice, she would would always check on my dad, see how we are, things like that. I didn't know her too well but she would always say hello.

"It's really sad, my thoughts go out to her family especially so close to Christmas."

One woman who didn't wished to be named added: "I can't believe it - I only spoke to her the day before on the stairs.

"I know her daughter has not long since moved from Leeds to Sheffield to be closer to her mum so this is extra sad.

"She was really nice, it's just unbelievable to think so close to Christmas - she would do anything for anyone."

The victim's sister, Pat Chambers, posting on Facebook said: "Can't put into words how I feel - my beautiful sister, Jayne. RIP. Heartbroken."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Detectives have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body in Jordanthorpe.

"A report was received from a member of the public on Wednesday afternoon and officers later attended a flat in Hazlebarrow Crescent where the 46-year-old woman was found.

"A post-mortem is due to be carried out to determine the cause of her death. An investigation is now underway."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.