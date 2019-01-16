Hundreds of new council homes will be built in Sheffield after the Government relaxed strict rules.

The Government has lifted a debt cap which restricted the amount of money the council could borrow for housing. The cap restricted the council’s ability to invest in desperately needed new homes.

This cap has now been lifted which means the council has more freedom and flexibility to borrow money for affordable housing.

The council can build more council homes, and quicker, and has committed to creating 1,600 new properties.

Janet Sharpe, executive director of place at Sheffield Council, unveiled the council’s annual housing business plan at a Cabinet meeting.

She explained: “We have a 30 year business plan and we make assumptions about inflation, rents, national policies and costs.

“But lots of things change and it’s very difficult to make sure that all our assessments are correct, so we do an annual review and we also have a five-year plan which has more certainty.

“The Government has been listening to us about removing the debt cap which is a critical part of our business plan.

“We are looking to accelerate the building of new council homes and make a commitment to complete 1,600 homes. This will significantly increase the number of homes we can provide.”

Officers will look at securing land, buying off plan and building homes from scratch in areas with significant gaps in social housing.

There’s plans for new shared ownership homes plus specific schemes for older people, young people and people with learning disabilities.

Coun Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “We are pleased that we will be able to build more quality, safe and affordable homes as a result of the lifting of the cap.

“We will be working closely with tenants and leaseholders to develop our plans over the coming year to make sure that we get the balance right between improving our existing stock, improving the environment and, building the type of homes we need to meet the ever growing demand for a council home.”