A popular Sheffield swimming pool is set to reopen, after being forced to close for repairs.

The pool at the Zest centre, in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, closed late last month, after what bosses described as a technical fault developed at the facility, run by the Netherthorpe and Upperthorpe Community Alliance.

It had scuppered plans for half term family fun days in the pool which had been scheduled for last week.

The Zest Centre in Upperthorpe, is set to have its swimming pool open again by the end of this week. Photo: National World | National World

The gym, library, and other services, which are housed in the same building, have remained open as normal throughout.

Bosses at the centre say they expect the pool to be back up and running by the end of this week.

Officials have now told The Star that they now expect to be reopen on Saturday.

It is understood that repairs have now been completed, but it takes a long time to get the pool back up to a temperature that will enable it to be used by the public for swimming comfortably and safely.

Bosses at the centre had previously said that they hoped to reopen last Thursday.

But in an update on the Zest social media pages, they added this week: “We are looking to have the pool open by the end of this week.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we are working hard to rectify the situation as quickly as possible. Gyms, library and other services are open as normal.”

The Zest pool is used by many local groups and is also used by many residents for children’s swimming lessons and for public swimming sessions.