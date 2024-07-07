However, all of the 15 destinations that we have listed here have now closed, or changed, for many different reasons.

Ranging from great swimming pools to fantastic wildlife parks and theme parks, we have put together a gallery of pictures of some of the best known places where residents used to go back in the 80s and 90s.

They are all either within Sheffield, or outside the city in areas which were considered close.

How many of them did you visit, and which ones would you like to see return?

Former favourite destinations These 15 attractions were great favourites for Sheffield families in the 70s, 80s and 90s

Crystal Peaks cinema Sheffield's first 10-screen cinema opened at the Crystal Peaks shopping centre at Waterthorpe in May 1988, and was a popular attraction for residents across the city. But it closed in 2003.

Sheffield Ski Village Sheffield Ski Village was an artificial ski slope complex in the Parkwood Springs area of Sheffield, England which operated from 1988 until it was destroyed by fire in 2012, and was a popular attraction in the site. The British Nordic Junior Squad is pictured enjoying the slopes at Sheffield Ski Village in 1989

Silver Blades ice rink, Sheffield. 21st February 1984 Silver Blades Ice rink, Sheffield. February 1984 attracted crowds to try ice skating