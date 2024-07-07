15 visitor attractions, popular with Sheffield families in the 80 and 90s, now lost forever

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 7th Jul 2024, 05:15 BST
Back in the 80s and 90s, they were seen by Sheffield families as great places to go for a day out.

However, all of the 15 destinations that we have listed here have now closed, or changed, for many different reasons.

Ranging from great swimming pools to fantastic wildlife parks and theme parks, we have put together a gallery of pictures of some of the best known places where residents used to go back in the 80s and 90s.

They are all either within Sheffield, or outside the city in areas which were considered close.

How many of them did you visit, and which ones would you like to see return?

These 15 attractions were great favourites for Sheffield families in the 70s, 80s and 90s

1. Former favourite destinations

These 15 attractions were great favourites for Sheffield families in the 70s, 80s and 90sPhoto: National World

Sheffield's first 10-screen cinema opened at the Crystal Peaks shopping centre at Waterthorpe in May 1988, and was a popular attraction for residents across the city.But it closed in 2003.

2. Crystal Peaks cinema

Sheffield's first 10-screen cinema opened at the Crystal Peaks shopping centre at Waterthorpe in May 1988, and was a popular attraction for residents across the city.But it closed in 2003.Photo: Chris Lawton

Sheffield Ski Village was an artificial ski slope complex in the Parkwood Springs area of Sheffield, England which operated from 1988 until it was destroyed by fire in 2012, and was a popular attraction in the site. The British Nordic Junior Squad is pictured enjoying the slopes at Sheffield Ski Village in 1989

3. Sheffield Ski Village

Sheffield Ski Village was an artificial ski slope complex in the Parkwood Springs area of Sheffield, England which operated from 1988 until it was destroyed by fire in 2012, and was a popular attraction in the site. The British Nordic Junior Squad is pictured enjoying the slopes at Sheffield Ski Village in 1989Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Silver Blades Ice rink, Sheffield. February 1984 attracted crowds to try ice skating

4. Silver Blades ice rink, Sheffield.21st February 1984

Silver Blades Ice rink, Sheffield. February 1984 attracted crowds to try ice skatingPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

