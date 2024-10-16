Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield University has issued a statement on the future of its swimming pool, over a year after the facility was closed down.

The Cofield Swimming Pool, the facility at the university’s Northumberland Road sports centre, has been permanently closed since summer 2023, after concerns were raised about the safety of the building.

It has been surrounded by scaffolding ever since, but no firm announcements have been made over its future.

The Sheffield University swimming pool, on Northumberland Road, immediately after its closure, last July

Now, in a statement, the university said work had been done to make it safe - but there is still no news of when or if it will re-open.

It said: “The Cofield Swimming Pool at Goodwin Sports Centre was closed permanently following a scheduled condition survey of the sports centre that identified safety concerns with the pool building. Since the closure of the pool, work has taken place to secure the building and make it safe.

“A variety of options for the future of the facilities are now being considered, and these have been presented to the University executive board for discussion. Large capital projects such as this can take considerable time and consultation and as such we are not currently in a position to confirm details on any facility development.”

It added: “The rest of the facilities at Goodwin Sports Centre remain open as usual, including our new gym which re-opened last year after a period of refurbishment.”

The university said it would continue to support its groups and clubs by arranging access to alternative swimming facilities at venues across the city such as Ponds Forge and Hillsborough swimming pools.

The added: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience the closure has caused you, and thank you for your patience whilst we consider proposals for the facility.”

The pool was used by university groups and by locals before its closure, with youngsters using the venue for swimming lessons.