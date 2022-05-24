Youngster taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after serious bike crash on hills near Ladybower

The mountain rescue team was first on the scene to help the youngster, who had been cycling, and who was then taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The team arrived at the site and suspected the injured boy to have suffered injuries including suspected broken wrists, carrying the casualty down from the top of the peak to safety on a stretcher.

This was the scene on the hills above Ladybower reservoir yesterday – as Edale Mountain Rescue was called to help an injured child.

The 18-strong rescue team revealed the rescue happened at Wiseman Hay Clough, at 6.20pm, and they went to the scene at the request of Derbyshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesman said: “The mountain biker was out with several mates, when he was catapulted over his handlebars and subsequently hit the ground with quite an impact. “He had lost consciousness, but had regained consciousness a short while after the impact.

“As the team arrived, one of our team members commenced the primary survey, where he was found to be suffering from possible bilateral broken wrists, facial injury and possible pelvis injury.

“He was given strong analgesia before being packaged on to the mountain rescue stretcher for the downhill journey back to the track where the ambulance crew had managed to drive to with the guidance of a team member.

“He was then conveyed to the Sheffield Children's Hospital for further assessment and treatment. Several team members then returned to base to replenish the equipment used.”