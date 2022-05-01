Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called out to deal with the incident at Lawrencefield in Hope Valley on Saturday, just before 5pm.

The group posted details about the incident on their Facebook page, which said: “Just after parking up the vehicles from the previous incident we were called to another climbing incident, this time at Lawrencefield.

The team attending at the scene.

"Fortunately the climber had landed in a less awkward position than on our previous visit to the crag.

"However, they had sustained a very nasty ankle injury. Immediate care and pain relief was provided by an EMAS responder before we packaged them up and transported them back to the road.”

The team also attended another incident in nearby Bamford Edge yesterday in which a boulder is believed to have been thrown off the edge deliberately causing injury to a climber.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “The team was called to Bamford Edge to reports of a climber with a leg injury below Great Tor. On arrival he had indeed sustained a leg injury, however it was how the injury came about that causes concern.

The team at the scene.

"A boulder had been deliberately thrown off the top of the crag towards the climbers by a group of males. Whether they knew there was anyone underneath is not known as they ran off before they could be apprehended.

"Fortunately the climber was wearing a helmet which took a glancing blow before hitting his leg. Without the helmet or if he had been hit more fully on the head, things could have been a whole lot different and serious.”

The team added: “The climbers leg injury was dealt with and he was evacuated down to an ambulance on New Road.

“This type of behaviour is totally irresponsible and could have had potentially fatal consequences. It has been reported to the police

“Do not throw rocks over the edge of crags and cliffs.”